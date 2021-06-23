Marie A. (Norton) Monahan

July 14, 1925 - March 28, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Marie A. (Norton) Monahan, 94, of Clark Street, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, on March 28, 2020.

Born on July 14, 1925, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lewis B. and Lida (Boulet) Norton.

On June 3, 1945, she married Richard T. Monahan, at St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. He passed away on September 29, 2013, after 68 wonderful years of marriage.

Marie was a past Vice President and Director of Monahan & Loughlin, Inc. in Hudson Falls. She also was an officer of Mim Realty in Indian Lake and Moon Realty in Hudson Falls.

Marie was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and was a former member of Court Mater Dei #1442 Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She attended Hudson Falls High School.

She was a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls and enjoyed playing golf and going out to eat and enjoying a pre-dinner cocktail. Marie's family was her life. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie also enjoyed spending time with her husband, Richard, at their second home in Indian Lake, attending hockey games and following hot air balloons. Most of all, she and Richard loved just being together enjoying each other's company.

Besides her husband, Marie was predeceased by her beloved son, Michael L. Monahan.

Survivors include her son, Patrick J. Monahan and his wife, Joan, of Moreau; her three daughters: Kathleen Hallenbeck and her husband, Kurt of Hudson Falls, Karen McLaughlin of Hudson Falls and Joanne Davidson and her husband, Jeffrey of Hudson Falls; her daughter-in-law, Donna Monahan of Naples, FL; her thirteen grandchildren: Brian Monahan and his wife, Bridget, David Monahan and his wife, Marika, Michelle Santor and her husband, Jason, Stephen Monahan and his wife, Meegan, Sean Monahan, Christine Monahan, Marc Monahan and his wife, Desiree, Joshua Hallenbeck and his wife, Paula, Mickey McLaughlin, Heather Battiste and her husband, Joseph, Erin McLaughlin and her significant other, Lucas, Chelsea Lemon and her husband, Wil and Melissa Davidson; 34 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

In Marie's words, she would like everyone to "have a day".

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Baldrick's, 1333 So. Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or simply providing a kind gesture to people who have been impacted by the pandemic.

