Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Ann Pozzouli
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St
Ticonderoga, NY

Marilyn Ann Pozzouli

June 13, 1945 - June 13, 2021

TICONDEROGA - Marilyn Ann Pozzouli, 76, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by family, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, June 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Arlene (Witherbee) Charboneau.

Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed as a Teacher's Aide in the Ticonderoga Elementary School for many years.

She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family always came first. Her selflessness and dedication to family lives on through her children and grandchildren. Marilyn loved to travel. She has toured the US multiple times with her husband, Dan, travelling tens of thousands of miles in her lifetime and stopping at a few casinos along the way. She loved arts and crafts on Sundays, while football was on in the background. You could always expect a handmade gift for Christmas. Her strong personality and loving heart will be remembered. Most that knew her well, will always remember "I'm not happy". This meant you had crossed a line and you should reel it in. Many friends referred to her as "mom". She had a motherly instinct that extended to everyone. Marilyn will truly be missed. She was one of a kind and irreplaceable. Even at her weakest, she was tougher than most. Always fighting for her family.

She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn McCarthy.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Danny Pozzouli; her four children: Glenn Little of Essex Junction, VT, Jeffrey Little (Renee) of Brookville, FL, Nichcole Winters (Ray) of Queensbury, and Danny Pozzouli (Liz) of Ballston Lake; five siblings: Connie McGoldrick, Linda Huestis, Marlene Charboneau, Leonard Charboneau, and Anita Lancor; many grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St, Ticonderoga, NY
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St, Ticonderoga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.