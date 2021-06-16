Marilyn Ann Pozzouli

June 13, 1945 - June 13, 2021

TICONDEROGA - Marilyn Ann Pozzouli, 76, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by family, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, June 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Arlene (Witherbee) Charboneau.

Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed as a Teacher's Aide in the Ticonderoga Elementary School for many years.

She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family always came first. Her selflessness and dedication to family lives on through her children and grandchildren. Marilyn loved to travel. She has toured the US multiple times with her husband, Dan, travelling tens of thousands of miles in her lifetime and stopping at a few casinos along the way. She loved arts and crafts on Sundays, while football was on in the background. You could always expect a handmade gift for Christmas. Her strong personality and loving heart will be remembered. Most that knew her well, will always remember "I'm not happy". This meant you had crossed a line and you should reel it in. Many friends referred to her as "mom". She had a motherly instinct that extended to everyone. Marilyn will truly be missed. She was one of a kind and irreplaceable. Even at her weakest, she was tougher than most. Always fighting for her family.

She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn McCarthy.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Danny Pozzouli; her four children: Glenn Little of Essex Junction, VT, Jeffrey Little (Renee) of Brookville, FL, Nichcole Winters (Ray) of Queensbury, and Danny Pozzouli (Liz) of Ballston Lake; five siblings: Connie McGoldrick, Linda Huestis, Marlene Charboneau, Leonard Charboneau, and Anita Lancor; many grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.