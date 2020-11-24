Marion Elizabeth "Betty" Bellew

Sept. 6, 1926 - Nov. 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Marion Elizabeth (Betty) Bellew, 94, of Queensbury passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was born in Glens Falls on September 6, 1926 to the late Ralph T. Smith, Sr. and Madeline (Chadwick) Smith.

Betty grew up on Jackson Avenue in South Glens Falls surrounded by her loving family and graduated from South High in 1945. After completing a program at Mildred Elley in 1946, she worked at the Imperial Paper and Color Corporation where she met her husband, Donald Bellew. They were married on April 18, 1948 at the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls. With the help of her father–in-law, Betty and Don built their own home in Queensbury. Betty changed jobs and worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company until the birth of her daughter. In 1968, she began work as a school bus driver for Queensbury, a job that she held for sixteen years until her retirement in 1984. Betty and Don spent many winters in Ft. Pierce, FL, where they enjoyed fishing and made many new friends. Betty and Don were happily married for 61 years until Don's passing in 2009.

Betty was generous and creative, knitting afghans for her family members and hats and mittens for the less fortunate. She was always willing to sew a costume for her granddaughters' school events and Halloween. To the family, Betty was known for her delicious dinners. For dessert, we enjoyed her freshly bakes pies and her personal favorite, blackberry wine cake.

Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Ralph (Terry) Smith, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Faith Belisle and her husband Louis of Queensbury; her two granddaughters; Paige Belisle of Boston and Grace Belisle of New York City; her brother Victor L. Smith of Richland, WA; several nieces and nephews and her cat, Holly.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The Family would like to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Center for their care during her stay there, in particular, Dorothy, Cindy, Chris, Annie and many others as well as Wendy of Hudson Headwaters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Messiah, any pet shelter or the charity of one's choice.

For those who wish may leave an online condolence by visiting our website www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.