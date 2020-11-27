Marion Gill

Sept. 28, 1929 - Nov. 24, 2020

STONY CREEK - Heaven gained a special angel, Marion Gill, 91, of Roaring Branch Road. Marion passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter Debra Locke.

Born on September 28, 1929 in Guilford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Calvin A. and Marian V. (Doty) Field. A direct descendant of Priscilla Alden, an early Massachusetts settler, her family tree included Rev. William Bliss and Gov. Benedict Arnold, who settled in the Newport area. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School.

She married Harry Gill in 1948. Harry passed away on September 18, 2012 following a 64-year marriage.

Marion enjoyed collecting bells and demitasse cups and saucers. She and her husband had a special place in their hearts for children. They were foster parents to as many as 25 children. She loved to travel and had seen most of the United States. Her favorite trip was in 1968 when she and all of her children traveled over 6,000 miles across the country visiting Yellowstone Park, Mount Rushmore and Mount Rushmore Caves among many other sites. In later years, she enjoyed going to garage sales with her daughter, Debra.

Marion was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harry Gill; two sons: Schuyler Gill and Dwight Gill; and Grandson Victor Casey Gill.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Locke with longtime companion John Petteys of Stony Creek; three sons: Phillip (Lynne) Gill of Fort Edward, Kevin (Valerie) Gill of Apache Junction, AZ, Harry P. (Amy) Gill of Warrensburg; one brother: Richard Field of West Sand Lake; 10 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Marion's wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled.

Private burial will be in Clifton Park Baptist Church Cemetery with memorial services at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

