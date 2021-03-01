Marion R. "Ginger" Longden

Sept. 9, 1934 - Feb. 27, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Marion R. "Ginger" Longden, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home.

Born on September 9, 1934, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Marion (Jarvis) Rogers.

She graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1951.

On April 12, 1956, she married Robert Longden Sr. at Christ Church Methodist in Glens Falls. They spent 53 years together until his passing in December of 2009.

Marion worked for Fort Edward High School as the Business Administrator until her retirement in 1989.

She enjoyed knitting, reading, and watching tennis. Marion enjoyed sending out occasion cards to everyone, and always made sure your card was going to arrive on your birthday. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marion was very active in the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marion was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Hunt and her sister-in-law, Deborah Rogers.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Robert Longden Jr. and his wife, Colleen, David Longden and his wife, Barbara, Katherine Rhodes and her husband, Jeff, Karen Epifanio and her husband, Lou; her grandchildren: Robert Longden III and his wife, Noel, Shannon Brown and her husband, Matthew, Matthew Graham and his wife, Jennifer, Robbie Graham, Kristopher Schaefer and his significant other, Brooke, Kurt Schaefer and his wife, Ally, Klayton Schaefer and his significant other, Alex, Brianna Rhodes, Hannah Rhodes and her husband, Mike, Alexander Longden, Paige Longden and her fiance, Liam, Maria Epifanio, Gina Epifanio and her significant other, Ralph; her great-grandchildren: Caroline, J.R., Fallyn Brown, Alice, Gage Longden, Lucas, Evan, Zachary Graham, Jamison Carroll, Greyson Schaefer, Baby Girl Schaefer due in August, Natalie Knobel and Emmalee Longden; her siblings: Fred Rogers Jr. and his wife, Rosemary, Sandra Hunt, Terry Rogers and his wife, Deborah, William Rogers and his wife, Maryanne, Knox Rogers, Michelle Jarvis and her husband, Samuel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the Marion's request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Marion's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Connie Dodge and Marcia Sullivan for all their care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Marion's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.