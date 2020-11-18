Marion Louise Lawton

June 24, 1929 - Nov. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Marion Louise Lawton, formerly of Altamont, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the Warren Center in Queensbury surrounded by loving family. Born in Schenectady on June 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (King) Lawton and younger sister to Richard, Donald and Elizabeth (Betty) Lawton.

Marion, fondly known as "Mamie" to her family, was a 1947 graduate of Voorheesville High School and Albany Comptometer School. Following graduation she went to work at the Voorheesville Army Depot and continued on with the Federal Aviation Administration over the course of a forty-four year secretarial career. Following her retirement she worked at Hiawatha Trails Golf Club and French's Hollow Fairways in Guilderland Center. Marion was a lifetime member of Helderberg Reformed Church, which she would walk to as a girl with her mother, remaining active until moving to Queensbury for the final stage of her life. Her favorite pastimes included bowling, travel, and the company of family and friends. Although Marion had a number of close friends over the years she never married, remaining to the end of her days in her words "an unfound treasure". And a treasure she truly was.

Marion was predeceased by her parents, her two brothers and sister, sister-in-law Charlotte and nephew Douglas Lawton. She is survived by her nieces: Sandra (Gavin) Lowder, Andrea (William) James, Joy (John) Sacco and Nancy (Douglas) Lawton; her nephews: William (Barbara) and Tom (Patty) Lawton: and many grand nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Helderberg Reformed Church at a later date, with interment in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady, New York.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Marion's name to the Helderberg Reformed Church (PO Box 196) or Guilderland Center Fire Department (PO Box 112), both in Guilderland Center, NY 12085. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Warren Center for the care and compassion provided to Marion throughout her time in residence.