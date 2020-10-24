Marion R. Sabo

Aug. 11, 1922 - Oct. 21, 2020

WHITEHALL - Marion R. Sabo, 98, died October 21, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Marie (LaQue) Williams and her devoted husband of 75 years, Fenton J. Sabo. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Fenton Sabo, Jr. (Trina), Ann Marie Witt, Arlene Sabo (John), Jacob Sabo (Merrill); her six grandchildren: Arthur, Heather (Brett), Robert (Rebekah), Jennifer (Elijah), Arlene (Steven), Andrew (Molly); and three great grandchildren: Tyler, Ava, and Charlotte.

Marion was a devoted wife and mother. Those who knew her best were often surprised by her strong will. She served on the Whitehall Free Library Board of Trustees until her 90s. She was a selfless person who gained joy through the joy of others. She loved to bake for her family and friends, garden with her husband and spend time with her neighbors. She patiently taught so many of us how to bake. She was there day in and day out without fail to help and support those she loved and those who loved her. She would spend endless hours helping when babies were born, cooking meals to go home with others, and listening to the trials and tribulations of others. She was content with life as long as those around her were happy. Her wit and wisdom helped those who loved her through good times and bad. She will be dearly missed by those of us who leaned on her for so many years in so many ways.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. Burial will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery, Greenmount Cemetery LN, Whitehall, NY. The family will greet friends from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, October 26, 2020 at The Jillson Funeral Home. Due to State regulation masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whitehall Free Library, 12 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Arrangements are being cared for by the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 William Street, Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.Jillsonfuneralhome.com