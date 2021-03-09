Marion G. (Mallaney) Smith

Dec. 22, 1939 - Mar. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Marion G. (Mallaney) Smith, 81, of Queensbury, went to be with her husband and daughter in Heaven on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born on December 22, 1939, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle (Hamblin) Mallaney.

Marion was a graduate of Queensbury High School. After moving to Texas, she furthered her education to become a Medical Aide. Marion practiced as a medical aide in Texas and later in Florida. She loved her job and felt fulfilled being able to help others. She started her career at the bottom and worked her way up, being responsible to make sure that all medications were being administered correctly to her patients.

In October of 1980, she married James C. Smith. He passed away in 2012, after 32 wonderful years of marriage.

Marion loved bingo, playing until the week she passed away. She also enjoyed shopping, garage sales and collecting antiques.

Marion was a member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer for the church thrift shop. She loved her church, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, FL, it was an important part of her life.

The center of her life was her family, she cherished her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Wright, her grandson, Levi Walker, her son, Scott Smith, her grandson, P.J. Nolan and her two sisters, Johanna Smith and Patricia Perry.

Survivors include her children: Cynthia (David) Grinko of FL, Robin (Rick) Pitalo of MS, Gayle (George) Missita of Hudson Falls, Dawn (Dan) Gonzalez of MS, Shari (Michael) Pullen of Glens Falls, John (Angela) Wright of Cocoa, FL and Scott (Jamie) Renaud of Shelbyville, IN; her many grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters; her sister, Margaret (Steve) Chmura of Greenville, SC; her god-daughter, Mari Lynn (Frank) Welch of VA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, with the Rev. Nancy Goff, Priest of the Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

If you would like to attend the service virtually, please sign on to Zoom.com at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Meeting ID 7929840461, passcode is HL2d6E.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Evergreen Memorial Park in Schenectady at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's, Memorial Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.