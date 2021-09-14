Marjorie A. Haak

Oct. 31, 1940 - Sept. 10, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Marjorie A. Haak, 80, went home to our Lord and Savior on September 10, 2021 at Elderwood in Ticongeroga, following a short illness.

Born October 31, 1940 in Gloversville, she was the daughter of Lee and Mary A. (Tubbs) Orr of Wells NY.

Marjorie grew up in Wells NY and left High School in her senior year to marry the love of her life, Donald C. Haak. They were married in Warrensburg NY, and together they had three children. They were married for 46 years before the passing of her husband in 2006.

Marjorie was the best Mom she could be and always worked hard to be sure her family had what they needed. She had a garden every year and then she would work for weeks canning everything that was grown to use throughout the winter. She loved to cook and worked for many years at the Oak Mountain Ski Center in speculator NY as the Head cook. She was also the head cook for the Summer Meals Program in the 70's in Speculator NY. She loved to sew and crochet and be with her family.

Her family was her world. She had two grandchildren: Billy Haak, Jr. and Casandra (Carleton) Wallace, whom she loved beyond words. Marjorie's most recent light of her life was her great-granddaughter, Quinn Ann Wallace and loved playing with her every day. Quinn loved her Gigi and their favorite thing to do was cuddle in GiGi's recliner under a fluffy blanket. Marjorie also adored her son-in-law, John Kennedy. He was there for her for everything and always took care of her no matter what she needed.

Besides her parents; Marjorie's husband, Donald C Haak; grandson, Billy Haak, Jr.; two brothers: George L. Orr and Donald Orr predeceased her.

She leaves behind her three children: Mary Kennedy and her husband, John of Warrensburg, her son, William Haak of Johnsburg and her daughter, Sally Feihel and her husband, Edward of Thurman. She also leaves behind her loving grand-daughter, Casandra (Carleton) Wallace and her husband, Rexford as well as her great-granddaughter, Quinn Ann Wallace.

Also left behind is Marjorie's brother, James Orr of Wells, NY. Marjorie also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Also left behind is her loving fur-baby, Cookie, her cat. She and Cookie have spent over 15 years together. Cookie will miss her.

Friends may call on Marjorie's family from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

We would like to send a very special Thank You to Heather Jeannotte, Marjorie's home health aide for 14 years. Heather has become part of the family and Marjorie loved her very much.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Greater Adirondack Home Aides for being there for our parents for many many years. Also, a special thank you to HHHN Homebound Care team. You have made thing so much easier for the family, especially Mary Stein Marjorie's visiting nurse. As well as Elderwood in Ticonderoga who gave Marjorie amazing care and for that her family is truly grateful. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Elderwood in Ticonderoga in Marjorie's name.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.