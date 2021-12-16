Marjorie J. McCullough

CORINTH - Marjorie J. McCullough, 83, of Goebel Ave., passed away Monday morning, December 13, 2021, at her home.

Marjorie worked for many years as a cook at Luzerne Diner, Lake Luzerne.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Glenn "Bill" McCullough; two brothers: Harold and Ernie Stanley.

Survivors include two sons: Billy McCullough of Corinth and Gary (Kim) McCullough of Mechanicville; a grandson, Shane McCullough (Jennifer) Bennett; great-grandchildren: Charlie Bennett, Dayton Bennett and Bobby Eaton V; step-grandchildren: Miranda McFee, Jeffrey Hermance, Barbie (Chris) Baldwin, Ashly (Bobby) Eaton IV; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marjorie's niece, Jerry Randall for the special care she gave to her aunt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.