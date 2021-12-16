Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie J. McCullough
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Marjorie J. McCullough

CORINTH - Marjorie J. McCullough, 83, of Goebel Ave., passed away Monday morning, December 13, 2021, at her home.

Marjorie worked for many years as a cook at Luzerne Diner, Lake Luzerne.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Glenn "Bill" McCullough; two brothers: Harold and Ernie Stanley.

Survivors include two sons: Billy McCullough of Corinth and Gary (Kim) McCullough of Mechanicville; a grandson, Shane McCullough (Jennifer) Bennett; great-grandchildren: Charlie Bennett, Dayton Bennett and Bobby Eaton V; step-grandchildren: Miranda McFee, Jeffrey Hermance, Barbie (Chris) Baldwin, Ashly (Bobby) Eaton IV; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marjorie's niece, Jerry Randall for the special care she gave to her aunt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Luzerne Cemetery
Lake Luzerne, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brewer Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.