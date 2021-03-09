Marjorie Patricia (Manney) McKittrick

Apr. 10, 1945 - Mar. 3, 2021

HEBRON - Marjorie Patricia (Manney) McKittrick, long time resident of Hebron, NY passed on March 3, 2021, after a two-year battle with CNS Lymphoma and recent complications from pneumonia. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born to the late Edward and Mary Manney, April 10, 1945, in Glens Falls.

All who knew Margie would attest that being a mother and nana were by far her greatest joy and accomplishment in life. She gave tirelessly her time, energy and love to her family.

Margie was loved by many for her generous nature, her quick, sassy playful comments, her ability to make all feel welcome and accepted for exactly who they were. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, a ready smile, a warm cup of coffee, a home cooked meal, a non-judgmental ear and an embracing hug. She was quick to forgive and move forward, often reminding us that life is too short to hold a grudge. She enjoyed road trips, bingo, and playing with her grandchildren.

Margie was immensely proud of her family, and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often reminded us of the importance of living life to the fullest, to dance, to laugh, to love and to find the happy in all situations. She was a strong, loyal and loving wife, mother, nana, sister, daughter, and friend.

She was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Barbara Anderson, as well as her brother, Hank Manney and two grandchildren: Connor and Gavin Furey.

Margie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Garry McKittrick; four children: Laurie Hayes (Asa) of Hebron, Arnold Bardin (Alexa Fosmer) of Hebron, Billie McCann (Michael) of Saratoga Springs and Mary McKittrick (Dan Furey) of Hudson Falls; she is also survived by six grandchildren: Philp Hayes, Kody Bardin, Kalyn Hayes, Carter Furey, and Grayson and Myles McCann; and three great grandchildren: Philip Hayes, Jr., Iralynn Hayes and Antonina Bardin; her siblings: Edward (Phyliss) Manney, Robert (Doll) Manney, William (Donna) Manney, Clara (Dick) Young, Mary (Bill) Young, Constance (Pete) Bailey, Vivian (Jeff) Lazure, Thomas Manney, David (Dody) Manney, James Manney, Joanne Manney, and Cindy (Royal) Swan; she had 80 nieces and nephews, of whom she shared a particularly special bond with: Sheryl Havens, Bonnie Anderson, Pauline Anderson, Ashley Livingston, Kevin Dickinson and John Hunt, Sr.

Calling hours for friends and family will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. in Hudson Falls.

A eulogy will be given in her honor at 3:00 p.m. for family only due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be disclosed in a future service announcement.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.