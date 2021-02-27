Marjorie "Marge" (Thomas) Swan

Feb. 10, 1922 - Feb. 23, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Marjorie "Marge" (Thomas) Swan, 99, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home. Born February 10, 1922 in Johnsburg, she was the daughter of Arthur Seth and Florence (Millington) Thomas.

She grew up in Johnsburg and in her early years, worked at the Swan Mill in Chestertown making plywood for the war effort during WWII. It is there that she met Howard B. Swan, Jr. They married and settled down in Chestertown to start their family.

Marge was employed as a telephone operator and became an administrative assistant for GTE Telephone Company in Chestertown until her retirement. She served as Warren County Historian and served her community as a Town of Chester Council Women and Deputy Town Supervisor.

She was very active in her church, the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, the Rebecca's, Order of the Eastern Star, Jane McCrea Chapter, NSADAR, American Legion Auxiliary, Warren County Historical Society, Town of Chester Historical Society, Thurman Sugar Loaf Mt. Seniors. She was also named the annual V.I.P. by the local Chamber of Commerce.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family meant everything to her but she cared deeply for her community and friends.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Howard B. Swan, Jr., granddaughter, Elise Swan Gates, and sister, Mary Johnson.

Survivors include three sons: David T. (Mary) Swan of Stafford, VA and their daughters: Brandi Swan and Shelley (Travis) Nutter, Richard J. (Rebecca) Swan of Athol and children: Christy (Corey) Hopkins, Richard (Lindsay) Swan, Jamie and Michael Swan, Robert E. (Lynn) Swan and children: Eric (Cortney) Swan, and Kyle Swan (Sarah Loomis) of Chestertown. She had eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be announced for May or June.

Memorials may be made to the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 474, Chestertown, NY 12817

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Rugge and Bill Orluk for the many years they took care of mom. A special thanks to Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home. Mom was treated like family while there and loved the entire staff. We knew she was getting the best care and she was treated with dignity and respect until she passed.