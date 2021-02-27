Menu
Marjorie "Marge" Swan
1922 - 2021
Marjorie "Marge" (Thomas) Swan

Feb. 10, 1922 - Feb. 23, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Marjorie "Marge" (Thomas) Swan, 99, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home. Born February 10, 1922 in Johnsburg, she was the daughter of Arthur Seth and Florence (Millington) Thomas.

She grew up in Johnsburg and in her early years, worked at the Swan Mill in Chestertown making plywood for the war effort during WWII. It is there that she met Howard B. Swan, Jr. They married and settled down in Chestertown to start their family.

Marge was employed as a telephone operator and became an administrative assistant for GTE Telephone Company in Chestertown until her retirement. She served as Warren County Historian and served her community as a Town of Chester Council Women and Deputy Town Supervisor.

She was very active in her church, the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, the Rebecca's, Order of the Eastern Star, Jane McCrea Chapter, NSADAR, American Legion Auxiliary, Warren County Historical Society, Town of Chester Historical Society, Thurman Sugar Loaf Mt. Seniors. She was also named the annual V.I.P. by the local Chamber of Commerce.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family meant everything to her but she cared deeply for her community and friends.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Howard B. Swan, Jr., granddaughter, Elise Swan Gates, and sister, Mary Johnson.

Survivors include three sons: David T. (Mary) Swan of Stafford, VA and their daughters: Brandi Swan and Shelley (Travis) Nutter, Richard J. (Rebecca) Swan of Athol and children: Christy (Corey) Hopkins, Richard (Lindsay) Swan, Jamie and Michael Swan, Robert E. (Lynn) Swan and children: Eric (Cortney) Swan, and Kyle Swan (Sarah Loomis) of Chestertown. She had eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be announced for May or June.

Memorials may be made to the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 474, Chestertown, NY 12817

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Rugge and Bill Orluk for the many years they took care of mom. A special thanks to Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home. Mom was treated like family while there and loved the entire staff. We knew she was getting the best care and she was treated with dignity and respect until she passed.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cheri and Steve Hayes
March 4, 2021
Georgia and I offer our sincere condolences to the Swan family in this time of mourning. You are in our hearts and prayers.
MICHAEL TURANO
March 3, 2021
When my husband and I moved to Chestertown we were blessed to meet the Swan family and most especially Marge. She was a gracious and warm lady willing to help whenever she could. I have many wonderful memories of those days. Deepest condolences to you all.
Linda Bennett
March 3, 2021
Marge was my aunt on my wife's side. She was a grand lady. She will be missed. Rest in peace aunt Marge.
Bob Culver
March 2, 2021
My most sincere sympathy to the Swan family. Marge was truly a pillar of the community. I remember her as exuding grace, kindness, and good will.
Dan Leggett
March 2, 2021
What a wonderful lady whomI shared many memories and laughs over the years.She was truly a class actand a role model for all, . I will miss you Margie.
Holly Bedell
March 2, 2021
My condolences to the entire Swan family. Such was such a kind, warming and amazing person. Our thoughts are with you all!
Jeremy Coon
March 1, 2021
My condolences to the Swan family. Marge was such a sweet and caring person, I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing. To Bob,Dick and the entire family my thoughts and prayers are with you all. Heaven has gained another angel. God bless you all. Joseph Dooris
joseph dooris
March 1, 2021
I will miss you so much Marge. Whenever you saw me you would always have a biggest smile on your face. You were such a sweet lady and will be missed by so many not just me. I will miss all your stories and advice and especially your hugs. I'm so glad I got to know you well I had the chance and your family.
Saphire Prosser
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. If you guys need anything please let me know.
harley clute
February 28, 2021
She was an amazing woman. She always had something kind to say about everyone. Loved her family and friends, always up for a party. God bless you Marge.
Jim and Nancy Fregoe
February 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Dick, Bob, Richie, Kyle, Eric and the rest of the Swan family.
Edward Bartlett
February 28, 2021
Sincere Sympathy To Dave, Dick, and Bob. And Their Families. Also, to the Swan Relatives. What A Wonderful Lady She Was To So many. Rest In Eternal Peace Aunt Marge
Cindy Wing, Mike Johnson
February 28, 2021
Our prayers go out to you at this time of sorrow. She was a wonderful women and will be deeply missed.
Dawn Tennyson Williams
February 28, 2021
Thinking of you all at this time I sure loved your Mom
Hilda VanDerwarker
February 27, 2021
I first met Marge when I worked at Silver Star. She was such a sweet woman. It was a pleasure to be able to care for her at Elderwood. She will never be forgotten. My Grandmother Hilda VanDerwarker sends her love from Arizona.
Shannon Bessette
February 27, 2021
What a wonderful lady Marge was. She worked for Warren County, that's how I got to know her. My condolences to her children's and all her family left behind. RIP beautiful soul
Susanne Bruno Svroggina
February 27, 2021
Marge´s legacy is admirable and her loss is felt by so many. What a beautiful soul....
Tara Martin Ricard
February 27, 2021
It was truly a gift to have known her. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Heidi Schempp
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I always thought Marge was such a sweet lady! Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Nancy (Luke) Boucher
February 27, 2021
Always, Jason Feneque & CB
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marge's passing. She was a great lady and a friend to so many.
Elizabeth Cleveland
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. Will always remember playing old maid and singing "Little Green Apples"to her in moms beauty shop. She will be greatly missed.
Thomas Needham II
February 27, 2021
Definitely a one-of-a-kind lady. My condolences to all of her family.
John Wappett
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, condolences to the family.
Peggy and Ron Zarczynski
February 27, 2021
Bob, Dick : My deepest sympathy to you and your family! Marge was one of a kind and will be missed by all of us who knew her!
Bud York
February 27, 2021
