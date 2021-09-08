Mark S. Bilodeau

April 6, 1952 - Sept. 2, 2021

GLENS FALLS – Mark S. Bilodeau, 69, Wait St., passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 sitting on his porch feeding the entire neighborhood's squirrel population. We're pretty sure they weren't the cause of his passing. Mark suffered from congestive heart failure and stage four COPD.

Born on April 6, 1952 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Norman and Luella (Brown) Bilodeau.

Mark, who was born and grew up in Corinth, New York, began his traveling adventures soon after his high school graduation from Corinth High School in 1971.

He traveled pretty much all over the United States, never settling in one place for very long. His favorite place however, was Eagle Nest, New Mexico located in the Moreno Valley.

Mark worked various jobs, but mostly building construction. His passions were fishing, hunting, laughing and joking around.

Survivors include his beautiful daughter, Jessica Rose Bilodeau of Sante Fe, NM; two siblings, Norman E Bilodeau (Gert) of Corinth and Denise (Bilodeau) Gilbert (Philip) of Albuquerque, NM; his nieces and nephews, Michelle Lanne (Patrick) of Wilton and Andrea Meade (JP) of Corinth, Nathaniel Torres of Albuquerque and Megan (Torres) Rios (Esteban) of Sante Fe, NM; and several cousins.

A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave, Corinth with the Rev. John Aldridge, officiating.

The family wishes to thank Mark's neighbors for their kindness and friendship given to Mark during his time that he lived there.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.