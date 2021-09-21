Mark Eggleston Branson

Jan. 10, 1930 - Aug. 25, 2021

Mark Eggleston Branson was a Renaissance man -- an engineer, artist, sculptor and great outdoorsman who spent some of the best years of his life on Lake George, sailing, swimming, playing tennis and skiing, on the slopes and on the water.

He died August 25, 2021 at 91 in Middlebury, VT.

Mark was born January 10, 1930, in Wilkes Barre, PA, and grew up in Schenectady. His father, Harold, was an insurance executive; his mother, Elizabeth (Seelye), a homemaker. He joined the Army after World War II and served with the Occupation Forces in Austria. He then enrolled at Union College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in fine arts in 1956.

He worked first as a surveyor in Europe for his uncle's engineering firm, then returned to Schenectady, where he sold manufacturing equipment for Noble & Wood. An inveterate tinkerer, Mark was the original do-it-yourselfer, always building and fixing things and making sculptures out of random spare parts.

In the mid-1960s he bought the Plug Works in Glens Falls. Renaming it the Adirondack Machine Corp., he made experimental/prototype machinery and replicas of cannons and cannon carriages for the National Park Service in Saratoga.

Mark spent much of his life at his family's compound at Dunham's Bay, Lake George. As a youth he served as a deckhand on the Mohican and developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the lake, where he loved to cliff jump, water ski and dive for crystals around Diamond Island. He was part of the group that established the Hickory Hill Ski Area in Warrensburg.

He was married to Jean Rikhoff in the 1960s and to Elizabeth Clark in the 1980s. Both marriages ended in divorce. He is survived by his son, Jeff Branson; his daughter, Allison Branson; a grandson, Gabriel Branson, and his longtime companion, Eleanor Fitch.