Mark S. Palmer

Dec. 29, 1971 - Oct. 2, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Mark S. Palmer, 49, of Cambridge, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his residence after a long battle with leukemia.

Born December 29, 1971 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Raymond and Joyce (Gardephe) Palmer. He grew up on Bald Mountain in Greenwich and loved the outdoors and animals.

Whether it was going on a hike or driving around to look at the scenery and to spot deer, he was at his most content.

Mark was also an avid music fan. He could tell you anything you wanted to know about almost any band before 1995. If anyone had a question about a lead singer or band member, they would go to Mark. He helped instill a wide variety of music into his children's lives.

In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by two brothers, Michael and David Duket.

Mark is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Melanie (Flaven) Palmer; his three children: Jacob, Caleb and Jocelyn Palmer; two nephews: David and Justin Duket of Hoosick; many cousins who he talked about with love; and his pets, Fred and Luca who kept him great company throughout his illness. Mark had many friends who loved him as well as his children's friends, some of which called him Dad or Poppa Palmer. He is loved and will be missed by all those who knew him.

A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

Calling hours are from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that those attending the services, please wear a mask.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.