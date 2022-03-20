Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlene M. Connolly
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Queensbury -

Marlene M. Connolly, 75, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home with her loving husband and family by her side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022,at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Apr
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Annunciation Church
Aviation Road, Queensbury, AK
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Chuck and family. So saddened to hear of the surprising passing of Marlene. I remember her going back to St. Mary´s in our younger days. She had always been helpful and kind when ever you sought her assistance. We will certainly miss her and we´ll pray for her. May you recall all the good times you both shared together to help you during your time of sadness. Our deepest condolences. Sam & Gail
Sam & Gail Butto
Friend
March 21, 2022
Marlene will be greatly missed. She was a ray of sunshine and guided me through major changes in my life. I'm so sorry for the family's loss.
Mary Ellen Collins
Friend
March 20, 2022
My heart goes out to Chuck and the girls. When I hugged Marlene in December, with me going to be away for awhile, we figured it was probably for the last time. She was such a good friend and will miss her terribly. A friend for over 60 years. I will come home from Florida early and be there for the services. One of the Breakfast girls. Corky
Corinne (Corky) Rozelle
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results