Queensbury -

Marlene M. Connolly, 75, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home with her loving husband and family by her side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022,at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.