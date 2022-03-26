Menu
Marlene Mornhinweg Connolly
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Marlene Mornhinweg Connolly

Aug. 8, 1946 - Mar. 13, 2022

Marlene Mornhinweg Connolly was born on August 8, 1946 at Glens Falls Hospital and passed away on March 13, 2022 at home after a long cancer battle surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Margaret Palmer Mornhinweg and Frank Mornhinweg. She attended St. Mary's Academy, graduating in 1964 and St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing with an RN degree in 1967. She met her husband, Charles McLean Connolly while studying at St. Peter's and they married on August 5, 1967 at Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, NY. After she married, Marlene worked as a nurse in the operating room at Glens Falls Hospital until the arrival of her daughters. She later worked as a school nurse at Glens Falls High School and Queensbury Elementary School and subsequently launched a successful real estate career working with Manor Homes and Berkshire Hathaway.

Marlene was a very caring and thoughtful friend and sincerely valued the many friends she'd made throughout her life. Her smile lit up every room and she never forgot a name. Marlene was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Annunciation.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Connolly; her daughters: Erin, Kellaine (Joe O'Malley) and Larah (Tom Telesco) and her grandchildren: Jonas Butz, Charlotte Butz, Elena Telesco, Thomas Telesco, Nicholas Telesco, Charles Endres and Samuel Endres.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, David Mornhinweg.

A wake will be held on April 16, 2022 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home and Mass at Our Lady of the Annunciation on April 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarcoma Strong (c/o Matthew Di Caprio, 1367 Washington Ave. Suite 200, Albany, NY 12206; please make checks payable to Musculoskeletal Tumor Society; https://sarcomastrong.com/).


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 26, 2022.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marlene ill be sorely missed...a beautiful woman inside and out and a dear friend. My deepest sympathy to Chuck and her girls.
susan mason
Friend
March 25, 2022
Chuck and family. So saddened to hear of the surprising passing of Marlene. I remember her going back to St. Mary´s in our younger days. She had always been helpful and kind when ever you sought her assistance. We will certainly miss her and we´ll pray for her. May you recall all the good times you both shared together to help you during your time of sadness. Our deepest condolences. Sam & Gail
Sam & Gail Butto
Friend
March 21, 2022
Marlene will be greatly missed. She was a ray of sunshine and guided me through major changes in my life. I'm so sorry for the family's loss.
Mary Ellen Collins
Friend
March 20, 2022
My heart goes out to Chuck and the girls. When I hugged Marlene in December, with me going to be away for awhile, we figured it was probably for the last time. She was such a good friend and will miss her terribly. A friend for over 60 years. I will come home from Florida early and be there for the services. One of the Breakfast girls. Corky
Corinne (Corky) Rozelle
March 19, 2022
