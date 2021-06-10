Marsha Oglesby Jones

Oct. 11, 1954 - June 6, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Marsha Oglesby Jones (nee Snodgrass), a lover of life and a colorful soul, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at home in the arms of family after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 66.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Mack Jones; her three children: Blake Jones, Zachary Jones and Sydney Bateman; grandchildren: Willa and Lenora Porter and Moe Bateman; brother Dale Snodgrass; and sisters: Don Francart and Marilou Foster.

Marsha lived to connect with and care for others. A wonderful cook, she seized any opportunity to bring people together around the table. She always had a compliment for a stranger or an act of service for someone in need. She truly thrived on making others smile.

Born October 11, 1954, she grew up in Ronkonkoma, NY, spending lots of time on the lake and at the beach. After she married, Marsha lived all over the country and the world during Mack's Naval service. With each relocation, she made a home for her family and collected lifelong friends. After the Navy, she and her family settled in Richland, MI. There, she worked for the Gull Lake School District in food service for almost 20 years, always bringing creativity, color and care to the kids and educators around her.

Marsha was known for her fire red hair, vibrant style and layers of jewelry. She had a way of combining patterns and colors that delighted others and drew them in. This extended to her art, her flowers, and her home. There was something magical about her world; it shone brightly, like a ray of sunshine, and warmed those around her.

In 2018, following retirement, Marsha and Mack relocated to Lake George to be close to grandkids. She felt right at home in the Adirondacks surrounded by trees and water. Her battle with cancer began in early 2020, and she never once let it take her desire to live life and spread joy to others. She made art and cooked and connected throughout her year of treatment, showing increasingly awesome strength and fortitude as her physical body weakened.

Marsha's family is forever grateful to those at the CR Wood Cancer Center who cared for her this past year, including Dr. John Stoutenburg and the many, many nurses who held her hand, knew her name and smiled at her colorful outfits.

To celebrate her life, Marsha's family will be hosting a dinner at the Wishing Well on Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that anyone wanting to honor Marsha simply hug your family, compliment a stranger, put on your brightest colors or make a meal for someone you love.

