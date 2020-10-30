Marsha K. Collier

July 11, 1942 - Oct. 28, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Marsha K. Collier, 78, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, October 28, 2020, at her home with her husband by her side.

Born on July 11, 1942, in East Lansing, MI, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Yvonne (Carmony) Cox.

On March 17. 1963, she married Vernon Collier.

Marsha spend her life being a dutiful housewife and helpmeet to her husband, Pastor Vernon Collier. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting and plastic canvas. Marsha was also an avid sports fan, especially the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.

The Ministry has taken her and Vern many places over the years, including, Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Charlotte, Michigan and various places in Maine and New York

Marsha was a member of the Cornerstone Outreach Center

In addition to her parents, Marsha was predeceased by her two children: Kaydawn Collier and Brian Collier.

She is survived by her husband, of 57 years, Vernon Collier of Hudson Falls; her two children: Patrick Collier and Bret Collier; and her siblings: Denny Cox, Lex Cox and Doyle Cox; her aunt, Joyce Carmony; her seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Local funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Cornerstone Outreach Center, 1767, State Route 196 in Adamsville, with Pastor Derek Bartholomew, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Outreach Center, 1767 State Route 196, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.