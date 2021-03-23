Martha Schmulbach

Mar. 30, 1925 - Mar. 18, 2021

CLEVERDALE - Martha H. Schmulbach, 95, passed away on March 18, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Martha, or Marty, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on March 30, 1925, in Columbus, OH, the only child of Dr. George and Haysel Hoskins.

She was predeceased by her close cousin, John A. Hoskins, of Richwood, OH, in 2017.

She was a graduate of Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, and received her MA in American Studies at Union College in Schenectady, NY. Martha married Dr. Robert M. Goldhoff and enjoyed many happy years of marriage until Robert's unfortunate passing in 1978. In 1982, she married a second time to John Schmulbach until his passing in 2002.

She was employed as an English Teacher for seven through twelfth grade at Linton High School and Niskayuna High School in Schenectady, NY, and was active in drama and radio broadcasting. Additionally, she taught, directed, and acted in over fifty community plays and musicals. She made professional stage appearances in New England Regional Theater and Capital District Dinner Theater.

She worked for Franklin Trask Theatrical Enterprises in Massachusetts, as well as with Columbus OH Public Library, and the radio stations WCOL and WOSU in Columbus, OH.

Of significance, she edited, produced, and performed daily children's story programs, daily women's programs, weekly interview programs, and dramatic scripts for the public library, commercial, and educational radio. Among her many accomplishments, Martha was also a published author with the Capital District Writing Project Publications, most notably for her poetry, drama criticism, and American History research. Her affiliations and honors include Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Alpha Theta (history), Kappa Alpha Theta, American Association of University Women, Schenectady Civic Playhouse, and The Ad Club. She acted as Entertainment Chairwoman for the Museum Ball at the Schenectady Museum.

Additionally, Martha served as Safety Officer and Secretary with the United States Power Squadron in Lake George and was a regular contributor to The Soundings. She contributed over twenty feature articles to Leisure Magazine. Since moving to the Capital District area over fifty years ago, she was a member of the First Reform Church of Schenectady.

Martha is survived by her two children: Carolyn Jane Gallagher, and George R. Goldhoff (Justina Goldhoff); and grandchildren: Madison Gallagher, George Goldhoff, Emma Goldhoff (John Riley Berkshire), and Julia Goldhoff.

The family will be holding a special Memorial Service to celebrate Martha's life in Lake George at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been made with Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

The surviving family would like to thank Martha's many family, friends, and neighbors for their thoughtful kindness and care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites those wishing to honor Martha's memory to make a special donation in her name to the Lake George Association (www.lakegeorgeassociation.org).