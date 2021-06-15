Mary E. (Kempski) Antis

July 28, 1956 - June 10, 2021

MOREAU - Mary E. (Kempski) Antis passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, June 10, 2021 after a five year battle with cancer.

Mary was born in Glens Falls, NY July 28, 1956 to Lucy T. and the late Edward J. Kempski. Mary grew up the eldest of six girls in Hudson Falls, NY, where she spent countless hours at her grandparent's farm, 104 River Street, Hudson Falls. Spending time with her grandmother in the kitchen at 104 were some of her most cherished memories of childhood.

Mary graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1974 and went on to Adirondack Community College where she was proudly part of the first graduating class of their culinary program.

Mary married her husband, Reed at the Church of St. Mary/St. Paul in June 1982 and they began their life in Moreau. They welcomed their daughter Katherine and completed their family with their son Joseph.

Mary was always active in Moreau community, she taught Church School and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael's for over 15 years, and was the Moreau Town Historian for 18 years.

Mary was a Girl Scout Leader and Town Chair for Girl Scouts in South Glens Falls for over 26 years in which she led several troops. She always prided herself on leading the first troop of four girls to earn their Gold Award in town. The lifelong friendships from scouting were ones Mary held very dear.

Mary was famous for her countdowns to spring, her favorite season, which she started before the first snowflake even fell. Springtime also brought the arrival of the hummingbirds. Mary would track their migration and would have her feeders ready for their arrival every year.

Mary had many hobbies she was passionate about. First and foremost was playing in the kitchen, she loved making pies, and could make a pie crust effortlessly and perfectly from scratch. It was an annual tradition for Mary and her family and friends to make gingerbread men every December. She would get a 50 lb. bag of flour and use an industrial sized mixer to make her dough. The second Saturday in December was always Gingerbread men day, and she would have everyone set up in an assembly line to make two thousand cookies annually (we counted).

Mary was an avid Geocacher for many years. You never knew what side of the road, lock basin, parking lot or trail you might find her and her dear friend Terry DeCorah while they were out caching on a Saturday afternoon.

Mary worked for 26 years at the Talk of The Town under three different owners making countless pizzas, before she grew tired of being in the hot kitchen! She then worked at Dobert's Dairy for over ten years, where she got to call all the over the country side for their weekly orders. Mary could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything so this was a perfect match! Her last adventure was being a small business owner with Reed at their store Saratoga Zymurgist for the past 11 years.

Mary's last five years brought a lot of ups and downs but, her grandchildren brought her so much joy and happiness. Mr. Abbott always had so much to talk with Grandma about on Facetime, from what construction project he was working on to what happened at school that day. Miss Laurel's whole face would light up when she knew she was talking to Grandma and would have to show off all of her new tricks!

Mary was predeceased by her father Edward, as well as sisters: Helen Cordiale and Phyllis Duguay.

Mary is survived by her husband Reed; her daughter Katherine Steiner (Nevin) of Wethersfield, CT; her son Joseph Antis of Moreau; her grandchildren: Abbott and Laurel Steiner; her mother Lucy Kempski of Hudson Falls, sisters: Anne Miller (Peter) of Hudson Falls, Barbara Kempski of Oakham, MA and Dorothy Blake (Bill) of Moreau; as well as her treasured nieces and nephew: Stephanie Duguay, Brittany Blake and Anthony Cordiale.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, On the Park in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Mary's name can be made to the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A special thanks to Dr. Kredentser, Dr. Liebers, and their staff, as well as Community Hospice of Saratoga for the care and compassion throughout Mary's illness.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.