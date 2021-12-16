Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Coblentz
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Coblentz

Nov. 2, 1928 - Nov. 22, 2021

LONGMONT, CO - Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Coblentz of Longmont, CO died on November 22, 2021 at her daughter's home in Boulder, CO. Born on November 2, 1928 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Hoag Gaffney and John Patrick Gaffney. A graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1947, she pursued her studies at the College of New Rochelle. After graduation she worked for a time in New York before marrying Dr. Adrien Coblentz. While he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army, she worked for General Electric in Tokyo. Upon their return and with the arrival of their three children, they lived for a time in New York before settling in Montclair, NJ.

Liz Coblentz is survived by her daughters: Laura Coblentz (John Svoboda), Karen Peters, (Manfred) of Boulder, CO; and her son, Matthew Coblentz (Sandy) of Pleasanton, CA; her sister, Anne Anderson (William) of Fairfax, VA and grandchildren: Caitlin, Ian, Sarah, Kiki, Luca, Hank and Nico.

An independent spirit, Liz loved to travel, over the years visiting nearly every continent. As a master gardener, she was still active into her ninth decade and still preparing gourmet meals.

A celebration of her life will be held in early spring. Memorial tributes may be made to the Sierra Club or the charity of one's choice.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.