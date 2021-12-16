Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Coblentz

Nov. 2, 1928 - Nov. 22, 2021

LONGMONT, CO - Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Coblentz of Longmont, CO died on November 22, 2021 at her daughter's home in Boulder, CO. Born on November 2, 1928 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Hoag Gaffney and John Patrick Gaffney. A graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1947, she pursued her studies at the College of New Rochelle. After graduation she worked for a time in New York before marrying Dr. Adrien Coblentz. While he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army, she worked for General Electric in Tokyo. Upon their return and with the arrival of their three children, they lived for a time in New York before settling in Montclair, NJ.

Liz Coblentz is survived by her daughters: Laura Coblentz (John Svoboda), Karen Peters, (Manfred) of Boulder, CO; and her son, Matthew Coblentz (Sandy) of Pleasanton, CA; her sister, Anne Anderson (William) of Fairfax, VA and grandchildren: Caitlin, Ian, Sarah, Kiki, Luca, Hank and Nico.

An independent spirit, Liz loved to travel, over the years visiting nearly every continent. As a master gardener, she was still active into her ninth decade and still preparing gourmet meals.

A celebration of her life will be held in early spring. Memorial tributes may be made to the Sierra Club or the charity of one's choice.