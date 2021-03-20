Mary A. Durkee Culver

Sept. 18, 1940 - Mar. 17, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Mary A. Durkee Culver, 80, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord with her husband by her side, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness March 17, 2021.

Mary was born in Saratoga, NY on September 18, 1940. She was the daughter of Warren and Sadie Durkee. She married the love of her life, John Culver, Sr. July 12, 1958 at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. John always lovingly said he married the girl next door. They had 62 years of devotion and commitment.

Mary loved spending time with family and friends and she was known for her generous heart, compassion, selflessness and open door policy to those in need of help.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary also assisted in raising her grandchildren and great grandchildren as her own when it was needed. Her family was her greatest joy.

Mary is survived by her husband, John and her seven children: Rosemary Appler Rogowski, Hardwick, MA, John Culver Jr., Hardwick, MA, Jeanine Longoria (Robert Goodson) Lake Luzerne, NY, James Culver, Glens Falls, NY, Janie Wells-England (Frank Tarantino) Winchester, VA, Katharine Breault (Lenny Tennant) Glens Falls, NY, Cassidy Culver, Glens Falls, NY; 13 grandchildren: Gary John, Jonathan, Matthew, Dylan, Allyson, Kristie, James Dean, Taylor, Jon, Skyler, Olivia, Mila, Myla; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Victor Culver; sisters-in-law: Nancy Corbett and Sandra Durkee and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers: Michael and Warren Durkee.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined by her family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at the Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY.