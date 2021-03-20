Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary A. Durkee Culver
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Mary A. Durkee Culver

Sept. 18, 1940 - Mar. 17, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Mary A. Durkee Culver, 80, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord with her husband by her side, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness March 17, 2021.

Mary was born in Saratoga, NY on September 18, 1940. She was the daughter of Warren and Sadie Durkee. She married the love of her life, John Culver, Sr. July 12, 1958 at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. John always lovingly said he married the girl next door. They had 62 years of devotion and commitment.

Mary loved spending time with family and friends and she was known for her generous heart, compassion, selflessness and open door policy to those in need of help.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary also assisted in raising her grandchildren and great grandchildren as her own when it was needed. Her family was her greatest joy.

Mary is survived by her husband, John and her seven children: Rosemary Appler Rogowski, Hardwick, MA, John Culver Jr., Hardwick, MA, Jeanine Longoria (Robert Goodson) Lake Luzerne, NY, James Culver, Glens Falls, NY, Janie Wells-England (Frank Tarantino) Winchester, VA, Katharine Breault (Lenny Tennant) Glens Falls, NY, Cassidy Culver, Glens Falls, NY; 13 grandchildren: Gary John, Jonathan, Matthew, Dylan, Allyson, Kristie, James Dean, Taylor, Jon, Skyler, Olivia, Mila, Myla; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Victor Culver; sisters-in-law: Nancy Corbett and Sandra Durkee and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers: Michael and Warren Durkee.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined by her family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at the Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was lucky enough to be a neighbor while my kids were young. We went through a lot of school activities together at Big Cross St. I look back with a smile at our chats around your dining room table. I'm glad I got to spend part of your life with me. God bless John and all the kids. You will be in my prayers.
Natalie Nugent
March 22, 2021
Our families thoughts and prayers are with you. We Will always remember her laughter and her smile.
Jill Couture And family
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We'll miss seeing her on the front porch and waving to her. All the best to your family.
The Kazlo's
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results