Mary Irene Dumond
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Mary Irene (Rivet) Dumond

Sep. 14, 1944 - Sep. 21, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Mary Irene (Rivet) Dumond, 77, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on September 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 14, 1944 in Ballston Spa, NY. She was the daughter of Walter and Ada (Benway) Rivet.

She loved her family, friends, God, and crafts. "Beautiful Mary" was well known for her friendly smile and her hospitality. Mary graduated from Fort Ann Central School.

Survivors include her loving husband, Lionel Dumond, Sr.; sister, Thresa (Ronald) Marshall; children: Michael (Anna) Lemery, Regina (Duane) Downing, Marcy (Sheridan) Race II, Lester Lemery, Yvonne Hyde, Annette (Brian) Jewett, Lynne Dumond, Kim (Bill) Cornelius, Lionel (Colleen) Dumond, Jr. and Dominique (Maria) Dumond. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is predeceased by husband Romeo Lemery and several brothers and sisters.

A small private gathering will be held for the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Mary Dumond may be made to the Renal Dialysis Center, 3 Broad Street Plz, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary was like a second mom to me she was not only my baby sitter when a little girl her family was like our family She will always have a special place in my heart Love and miss you. Give my mom a kiss for me in Heaven. Prayers for all the family
Elaine Brooks
Family
September 23, 2021
Special thoughts and prayers to all. Mary was special lady,
Louise terpening
Other
September 23, 2021
