Mary E. Smith

Oct. 23, 1959 - Nov. 18, 2020

MILFORD, DE - Mary E. Smith, 61, of Milford, DE and formerly of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford after an almost six year valiant fight with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer. Mary was born in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Jean (Munro) Gainer, Jr.

She worked for K-Mart for 35 years before retiring. She was an avid sports fan and was a diehard NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. Family was very important to Mary, who was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She and her daughter were very close and Mary was lovingly nicknamed, "Mama Bear." She enjoyed attending many of Allie's achievements and events. Mary was a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years. Mary was especially proud of Allie's graduation from Harvard and Boston University, and then starting her own business. Mary and her husband, Peter recently moved to Delaware to be closer to her daughter as well as being closer to the ocean.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Peter D. Smith; her daughter, Allison Smith and her husband, Robin Rhodes; her sister, Charlene DeDell and her husband, James and her brother, Frank Gainer and his husband, Ramon Santos; a niece, Danielle Volks and her husband, Peter; a great nephew, William Volks; and her two close friends: Donna Reynolds and Kelley Jo McNinch.

Because of Covid-19 mandates, A Celebration of Mary's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.