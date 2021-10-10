Menu
Mary Jane "MJ" Evans
FUNERAL HOME
Horan & McConaty - South Denver
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO

Mary Jane "MJ" Evans

Oct. 21, 1945 - Oct. 5, 2021

DENVER, CO - Mary Jane "MJ" Evans was a loving mother, nana and friend to so many. She passed suddenly on October 5, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born to John and Irma Evans on October 21, 1945.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, she decided to see what hippie life in California was all about. She found love and had her son Aaron Evans in the Venice beach canals.

She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Missy; and her loving grandchildren: Jonah (18), Benny (15) and Kama Jane (12); and her brother Jack Evans.

Her favorite passion was spending time on beaches all around the world. But there was nothing more she loved in the world than her grandchildren. She spent her retirement years attending all of her grandkids sporting events, where she was loved by all of the kids and parents alike.

Till we all see you and your amazing smile again Nana, we love you! A funeral service is scheduled for October 14, 2021 at Horan & McConaty on Colorado Blvd. in Denver, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty - South Denver
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
MJ personified free spirit. Our memories and time spent for her 60th birthday at Rocky Mountain Park seems like yesterday. We will forever miss your laughter and home made Christmas peanut butter kisses. Everyone should look upward every beach day and know peace and love is felt and shared with your connection in life and death....RIP...MJ....Mark and Jacqueline Honeyman.  
Mark and Jacqueline
October 17, 2021
Mary Jane worked with my late husband, Jim Wallace at the Travelers for many years. I was fortunate to get to know her as a friend. Mary Jane was incredibly talented and she was always positive, upbeat and a free spirit. She inspired me in so many ways. She knew how to live life and love life, which was the moto given to our late son, Ian Wallace who passed at age 17. Mary Jane was there for us in so many ways when we lost Ian. She adored her family and always talked about you. She treated us and her Travelers' family as if we were extended family. My heart aches along with some many others. She will be dearly missed. Sending lots of love and prayers to you, her wonderful family. I am so sorry for your incredible loss. Sue Parker-Wallace
Sue Parker-Wallace (Jim Wallace's Wife)
Friend
October 13, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 11, 2021
I was shocked to read the post star then Mj was gone she´s such a good friend never judge anybody we had so many good times I will miss you love
Jackie Honeyman
Friend
October 10, 2021
