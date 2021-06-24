Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Sue Ferraro
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Mary Sue Ferraro

Oct. 8, 1937 - June 18, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Mary Sue Ferraro, 83, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, after a long illness, with loved ones by her side.

Born October 8, 1937, in Edon, OH she was the daughter of Ross and Ruth (Gorgas) Mocherman.

She had earned her Associates Degree from the International College in Fort Wayne, IN.

Mary married her high school sweetheart, Anthony Ferraro, on May 10, 1958, in Fort Wayne, IN. Anthony and Mary just celebrated 63 loving and happy years of marriage!

After moving to Lake George, NY in 1981, Mary Sue was an owner and operator of "Skateland Family Fun Center", now known today as "The Fun Spot". For years, Mary enjoyed seeing the smiling faces of the families and children who came to skate and play. She was also a member of the Roller-Skating Association for 40 years.

Mary was beautiful, with a smile that would light up any room. She was the perfect mother and grandmother. Some of her enjoyments in life were raising her children, playing cards, arts and crafts, golfing, shopping, baking Christmas cookies for family and friends, cooking for family dinners, working the family business, and TRAVELING!

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by three stepsisters: Francis McClurg, Elsie Brown, and Ruby Bickel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Anthony Ferraro; children: Keith Ferraro and his wife, Connie, Brian Ferraro, and Alyssa Park and her husband, Michael; grandchildren: Kayla Ferraro, Ashley Ferraro, Alexa Ferraro, Emma Ferraro, Zachary Ferraro, Lindsay Ireland, Kayleigh Park, and Brooke Cunningham; great-grandchildren: Alexis Park, Evelyn Cavanagh, Taydem Watson, Lukka Allen, Gabriella Allen, Brynn Cunningham, Marlei Cunningham, Veda Cunningham, and Za'Mari Cunningham; sister-in-law, Teresa Nicolen of Montpelier, OH; and nieces and nephews: Ruth Ann Samuel and family of Portage, IN, David Brown and family of Tiffin, OH, Dee William McClurg and family of Markle, IN, Randa McCrea and family of Houston, TX, and Mary Jo Welling of Pioneer, OH.

At the family's request, there will be no public services. A private gathering will be held at the family's convenience at their home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in loving memory of Mary Sue may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Tony, Keith, Brian and Alyssa:
So sorry to hear of Mary Sue's passing. She was a great mentor to me, didn't realize that until I got older. Wouldn't be who I am today without her office knowledge and guidance. Her cookie platters will never be matched...YUM! To this day, 35 years later, I still make her fudge recipe for friends and family every Christmas. I will always remember her smiling face greeting every customer leaving SKATELAND with a "bye now, bye bye" with fondness. Love and prayers,
Barbara Bennett
Friend
June 26, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Mary Sue. What a wonderful women with such quiet strength. My love goes out to all of you
Sue McCarthy
June 26, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to all of you. So many great memories made with the Ferraro family...
Bill Hughes
Work
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Daphne Combs
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was the sweetest lady. She was such fun to be around. Will never forget our conversations & her beautiful violets that she shared with me.
Renea Bardi
Friend
June 25, 2021
I´m so very very sorry for your loss. So much of my childhood was spent with Mary Sue, and all of you. Sending my thoughts & prayers to the whole Ferraro family. Love, Margie
Margie Simicich
Friend
June 24, 2021
My condolences to you all, Mary Sue was a great lady. I have so many happy memories, of growing up at Skateland. She will be missed.
Jennifer White Iezzi
June 24, 2021
My condolences to the entire family. I was very sorry to hear of your loss. Mary Sue was always a joy to be around. She always made everyone feel like family. My prayers are with you all.
Robert Carrier
Work
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss. My heart breaks for the Ferraro family. She was a true matriarch.
Kevin Clark
Friend
June 24, 2021
My condolences to the entire family. Very special memories, for thousands of local kids, were created at Skateland. Thank you. My kids were lifeguards there and they were always treated well by the Ferraro family. Thank you!
Kathy Thomson
June 24, 2021
My condolences to the Ferraro family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. So many memories that I will cherish! Especially the Christmas parties!
Nequila Burch
Work
June 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Mary was a wonderful woman, and we will cherish her memories always
Georgianna Morgan
Friend
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry such great memories!!!!!
Chip Grant
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results