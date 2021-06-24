Mary Sue Ferraro

Oct. 8, 1937 - June 18, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Mary Sue Ferraro, 83, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, after a long illness, with loved ones by her side.

Born October 8, 1937, in Edon, OH she was the daughter of Ross and Ruth (Gorgas) Mocherman.

She had earned her Associates Degree from the International College in Fort Wayne, IN.

Mary married her high school sweetheart, Anthony Ferraro, on May 10, 1958, in Fort Wayne, IN. Anthony and Mary just celebrated 63 loving and happy years of marriage!

After moving to Lake George, NY in 1981, Mary Sue was an owner and operator of "Skateland Family Fun Center", now known today as "The Fun Spot". For years, Mary enjoyed seeing the smiling faces of the families and children who came to skate and play. She was also a member of the Roller-Skating Association for 40 years.

Mary was beautiful, with a smile that would light up any room. She was the perfect mother and grandmother. Some of her enjoyments in life were raising her children, playing cards, arts and crafts, golfing, shopping, baking Christmas cookies for family and friends, cooking for family dinners, working the family business, and TRAVELING!

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by three stepsisters: Francis McClurg, Elsie Brown, and Ruby Bickel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Anthony Ferraro; children: Keith Ferraro and his wife, Connie, Brian Ferraro, and Alyssa Park and her husband, Michael; grandchildren: Kayla Ferraro, Ashley Ferraro, Alexa Ferraro, Emma Ferraro, Zachary Ferraro, Lindsay Ireland, Kayleigh Park, and Brooke Cunningham; great-grandchildren: Alexis Park, Evelyn Cavanagh, Taydem Watson, Lukka Allen, Gabriella Allen, Brynn Cunningham, Marlei Cunningham, Veda Cunningham, and Za'Mari Cunningham; sister-in-law, Teresa Nicolen of Montpelier, OH; and nieces and nephews: Ruth Ann Samuel and family of Portage, IN, David Brown and family of Tiffin, OH, Dee William McClurg and family of Markle, IN, Randa McCrea and family of Houston, TX, and Mary Jo Welling of Pioneer, OH.

At the family's request, there will be no public services. A private gathering will be held at the family's convenience at their home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in loving memory of Mary Sue may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.