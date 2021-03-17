Mary Elizabeth Gould

Feb. 4, 1925 - Mar. 13, 2021

SHUSHAN - Mary Elizabeth Gould, 96, of Shushan, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born February 4, 1925 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter Scott and Mary Elizabeth (Pease) Roberts.

Mary attended Glens Falls High School and at the age of 16, her first job was at Kresge Five & Dime Store in Glens Falls and then worked at Clark's Glove Factory in Glens Falls during WWII. Mary was a photographer for tourists in Lake George earning $1.00 per photo taken. Her favorite job was being a lunch lady at Cambridge Central School where she made lifelong friends. She retired in 1976 after 13 years.

Mary was a member of the Shushan United Presbyterian Church; she enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars, reading, traveling, spending time with her many friends and family. Mary enjoyed "Thelma & Louise" time with her best friend and sister she always wanted, Irene Martin.

Mary's family would like to especially thank Ron and Pat Decker and all her "Valley" neighbors for all their help and delicious food they have brought Mary over the years.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Gould who passed away in 2000; her brothers: Ed Roberts and Walt Roberts.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Maureen (Michael) Conti of Vestal, NY and Kathleen Gould-Mitchell of CT; grandchildren: Elizabeth Fuller, Tony Mitchell, Allen and John Conti and Samantha Werkheiser; great grandchildren: Scarlett (Ethan) O'Hara and Stella Stone; great great-grandchild, Grace Mary O'Hara; and her much loved favorite nieces and nephews; her "adopted" daughters: Erin Sheridan of Cambridge and Nancy Wickenden of Shushan.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Shushan United Presbyterian Church, 730 County Route 64, Shushan, NY 12873 or the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.