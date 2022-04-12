Mary Louise (Miller) Hunter

Nov. 7, 1942 - April 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS - Mary Louise (Miller) Hunter of Glens Falls and formerly of Queensbury closed her eyes in this world and then opened her eyes again in Heaven greeted by Jesus and her husband Buzzy. She passed away peacefully in her own bed surrounded by family and friends at the home she shared with her daughter Tammy after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, April 8, 2022. Alzheimer's could not take away Mom's sweet demeanor, love of God, family and church music. We MUST find a cure for this dreaded disease! Mary and Tammy lived together for the past 12 years and they enjoyed doing everything together. We just can't imagine living without her.

She was born November 7, 1942 at Glens Falls Hospital. She was the loving daughter of John and Rhoda (Cook) Miller and granddaughter of Anna McAuley. Mom grew up very poor, not having many things that others took for granted, but that didn't diminish the love in her childhood home and made her lean on Jesus. There was no money for clothes so she would wear dresses made out of chicken feed bags and they had an outhouse until Mom was in 10th grade. There were many times during the week that her family only had mustard on bread to eat. She would always give her "10% to the Lord" and paid tithe to the church and never missed giving her entire life. Her siblings and she would often say we were poor of earthly things but we could look back and say we made it. She excelled at school and worked especially hard to climb out of poverty . . . and that she did.

Prior to graduating with Honors at Queensbury High School in 1960, she won many awards for being the fastest typist at the school (on a manual typewriter) and she passed the New York State Civil Service Shorthand and Transcription test with a 99% grade. She was asked by her principal and teachers to type for them because they all knew it would be done so quickly.

Then she started working at J.E. Sawyer and Company as a Stenographer and started working there the day after graduation at the age of 17. She worked at Sawyers for 14 years and during that time birthed her daughter and son. Mary left Sawyers and went to work at Torrington Construction Company, Inc. in 1974 as Executive Secretary to the President for 30 years. After retirement, she worked part-time as a greeter for Singleton, Sullivan and Regan and Denny Funeral Homes. She could never sit still and was constantly on the go.

Mary became a Christian at an early age and she loved and served the Lord all her life . . . even attending church two weeks ago. When Mom was four years old, the church piano player died and the preacher prayed over her and she sat down at the church piano and started playing. She never had any lessons and played by ear. She could hear a song and just play it. What a gift from God! She was church organist and pianist and also played the accordion at The Church of God before marriage and then Ridge Road Wesleyan Church for 41 years. Mom was also Church Secretary for 25 plus consecutive years, Sunday School teacher and Youth leader along with many other duties. She traveled as pianist and arranger of music selections for a gospel singing group called The Apostles of Truth for many years. Serving the Lord was her priority, joy and strength. Every year she would read the Bible from cover to cover and prayer was the glue that held everything together. Although there was a time when she was little that she put a frog under her preachers chair . . . the outcome was not favorable.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking and everyone that sat at her table could feel love in every bite. Hosting dinner parties was such a joy for her. When her son Glenn showed an interest in cooking, she taught him all she knew in the kitchen and he would go on to become a chef at Disney World and Food and Beverage Manager for Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus feeding all the performers. She created a cookbook for our family so we would always have her recipes close at hand. Everything she made was absolutely delicious.

On June 8, 1963, she married her one and only boyfriend and best friend, Sherrill "Buzz" Hunter. Their marriage was such an example of unconditional love. Buzzy went to Heaven in 2008 just a few days short of their 45th Wedding Anniversary. She grieved the loss of the love of her life until the day she died. They are now reunited for eternity never to be separated again worshipping at the feet of Jesus, enjoying one of Mom's delectable meals, sharing memories while holding hands and stealing a kiss . . . or two. Poor Buzzy . . . we are pretty sure she will not let Dad out of her sight.

Mary was predeceased by her parents and her best friend and sister, Wanda McLaughlin. A day never went by that they didn't talk on the phone a minimum of 15 times a day and their love for each other was truly so sweet to see. Her baby brother George Miller paved the way into eternity for them. She always cherished time with her father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Reta Hunter before they crossed Jordon before her.

Mom's first love was God, closely followed by her family. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tammy Hunter-Heckenberg of Glens Falls; her son, Glenn Hunter and her daughter-in-love, Patty of Ocala, FL; her "other children": Scott Miller and his partner, Peter Wilhelm of Gansevoort; and Scott's son, Nicholas Miller; as well as the matriarch of her family aunt, Martha Miller. Her aunts, uncles and cousins held a special part of her heart. When Mom married Dad, she became a valued part of the Hunter gang and cherished her many, many brother's and sister's-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her sister-in-law, Ruth Hunter-Sutherland; her nephew, David Hunter and her niece, Theresa Hunter.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury. Pallbearers will be Scott Miller, Doug Smith, David Hunter, John Geer, Pastor Mike Neigh, Peter Wilhelm and Jason Borden.

Donations in Mary's name may be made to Durkeetown Baptist Church and/or High Peaks Hospice.

The family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to Dr. David Cunningham for his care and love over many years. The world is a much better place with him in it and he is the benchmark that all physicians should strive for . . . Mom adored you! High Peaks Hospice deserves our thanks and praise as well for their knowledge and more importantly compassion . . . what a great team.

Mom's favorite gospel song and words she lived by . . . God sent his son, they called him Jesus; He came to love, heal and forgive; he lived and died to buy my pardon, an empty grave is there to prove my Savior lives!

How sweet to hold my newborn babies, and feel the pride and joy they give; but greater still the calm assurance, these children can face uncertain days because He lives.

And then one day, I'll cross that river, I'll fight life's final war with pain; and then as death gives way to victory, I'll see the lights of glory and I'll know He reigns.

Because he lives, I can face tomorrow, because He lives, all fear is gone; because I know He holds the future, and life is worth the living, just because he lives!

We miss you already but we have faith that we will see you again Mom . . . love you so very much and Thank You for EVERYTHING!!!

