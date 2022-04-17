Menu
Mary Jordan
FUNERAL HOME
William J. Burke Sons/Bussing Cunniff FH - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 20 2022
10:00a.m.
Historic Church of St. Peter
Mary Jordan

Dec. 18, 1916 - April 14, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Mary Jordan passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, she was 105 years old. Born in Saratoga Springs, on December 18, 1916 she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Margaret Della Valle.

Working until she was 101 years old, Mary will be missed by her many friends and family. She enjoyed all the Italian Holiday traditions with her family - whom she took great joy in. Mary was a great cook, and love delicious food. She enjoyed watching sports and especially the Yankees.

Mary's great determination and kindness are truly her legacy.

Along with her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband Emilio J. Jordan, Sr.; her son Emilio J. Jordan, Jr.; her sisters Anna Pipola, Estelle Keller, Theresa Carbone, and Philomena Della Valle; and brother Alexander Della Valle.

Survivors include her daughters: Ann Marie (Clyde) Hess and Mary (Rick Johnson) Jordan; grandchildren: Gina (Greg) Zelezny, Amy Hess, and Peter Hess; great-granddaughter Ava Zelezny; and her loving nurse Annie Foster.

Mary's family would like to thank Saratoga County Community Hospice, especially Dr. John Pezzullo, Annah Bravata, RN, and Karen Buczkowski, SW.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway followed by burial in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery on West Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Historic Church of St. Peter
241 Broadway, NY
Funeral services provided by:
William J. Burke Sons/Bussing Cunniff FH - Saratoga Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Mary's family, my condolences on your loss. Loved seeing Mary at work at the college (even though it wasn't often). What a sweet woman. May her memories be with you always.
Colleen James
Coworker
April 16, 2022
One of a kind! She always amazed me with her calmness, strength and kind heart. So many memories! Disney world trip, Cape Cod vacation, Christmas Eve dinner, Easter celebration with the bread and pies, and especially Sunday dinner having her incredible sauce and meatballs with the whole family! Now it’s time for her to be with her husband, her son Uncle Jimmy and all her siblings and sweet Corky! I love you Grandma xoxo
Amy Hess
Grandchild
April 16, 2022
Very sorry for your loss, Mary was such a lovely person. How wonderful that she lived such a long fulfilling life.
Donna Cardillo Wilcox
April 16, 2022
My Incredible, Wonderful, Beautiful Mom. Rest In Peace. I miss you already.
Mare
April 15, 2022
To the Jordan Family Please accept my Sincerest Condolences. Lots of Memories with the Family.
Dave Howard
April 15, 2022
