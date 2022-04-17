Mary Jordan

Dec. 18, 1916 - April 14, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Mary Jordan passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, she was 105 years old. Born in Saratoga Springs, on December 18, 1916 she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Margaret Della Valle.

Working until she was 101 years old, Mary will be missed by her many friends and family. She enjoyed all the Italian Holiday traditions with her family - whom she took great joy in. Mary was a great cook, and love delicious food. She enjoyed watching sports and especially the Yankees.

Mary's great determination and kindness are truly her legacy.

Along with her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband Emilio J. Jordan, Sr.; her son Emilio J. Jordan, Jr.; her sisters Anna Pipola, Estelle Keller, Theresa Carbone, and Philomena Della Valle; and brother Alexander Della Valle.

Survivors include her daughters: Ann Marie (Clyde) Hess and Mary (Rick Johnson) Jordan; grandchildren: Gina (Greg) Zelezny, Amy Hess, and Peter Hess; great-granddaughter Ava Zelezny; and her loving nurse Annie Foster.

Mary's family would like to thank Saratoga County Community Hospice, especially Dr. John Pezzullo, Annah Bravata, RN, and Karen Buczkowski, SW.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway followed by burial in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery on West Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

