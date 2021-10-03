Mary Linehan

Dec. 13, 1930 - Sep. 11, 2021

Mary Linehan (Pattee),90, of Syracuse, NY, passed away with family by her side on September 11, 2021, after a life well lived on her terms. Born December 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Hoey Linehan and Daniel J. Linehan of Glens Falls, NY. A native of Glens Falls, she was a graduate of Glens Falls High School. She trained at and graduated from Glen Falls Hospital's Practical Nursing Program in 1968. She worked there for many years before relocating to Syracuse, in 1972.

Mary continued her nursing career at Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital where she lovingly and compassionately cared for her patients until her retirement in 1990. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and camping in her much-loved motorhome and was proud to have visited 49 states. She spent the next decade in Tampa, FL where she embraced the Florida lifestyle at the senior living community where she lived. She swam daily and involved herself in community and church activities as a key member of the social committee before returning to Syracuse. An avid knitter, Mary knitted stockings that she knit by the dozens for family and friends. She was a communicant at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Survivors include two sons: Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) John Pattee, Athens, TN, and Joseph Pattee, Phoenix, NY; five daughters: Katherine Pattee, Delmar, NY, Virginia Pattee Rizzo, Winter Garden, FL, Karen Henry, DeRuyter, NY, Jane Pattee, Syracuse, NY, and Martha Carruthers (Rick), Alpharetta, GA. Also left to cherish her memory are 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law Patricia Egan Linehan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by three brothers: Daniel Linehan, Paul Linehan, Benjamin Linehan; and one sister, Elizabeth Jane Broderick. She also was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Pattee.

At Mary's request, her body has been donated to science. A funeral Mass and burial will take place at St. Mary's Church, Glen Falls, NY, and St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glen Falls, NY, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity of one's choice.

To send a note of condolence please visit gangmemorial.com