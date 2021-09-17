Menu
Mary-Lou "Meme" Catalfamo
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Mary-Lou "Meme" Catalfamo

March 3, 1950 - Sept. 15, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Mary-Lou "Meme" Catalfamo, 71, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Born on March 3, 1950 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Mary (Maloney) Byers.

Mary-Lou was a 1969 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Two weeks following her graduation, on July 12, 1969, she married the love of her life, Nicholas Catalfamo, Sr.

Mary-Lou had a busy life with her family at the center. While working for CWI, she was a full-time mom and a Den Mother for her sons, Pack 56 Cub Scout. After her retirement, Mary-Lou devoted her time to her family and the many children she took under her wing. For several years, one could hear the laughter of children running through her home. Mary-Lou also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Nicholas and bowling in leagues, where she made many friends. Mary-Lou loved holiday parties and the fun filled get togethers with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Susan Catalfamo, her grandchildren Alex and Alexis, her brother, Arthur Byers and her sisters, Noele Harvey, Judith Thomas and Colleen Turner.

Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Nicholas Catalfamo, Sr. of Queensbury; her four children: Nicholas Catalfamo, II of Northville, Edward Catalfamo and his wife, Deborah of Fort Mohave, AZ, Eric Catalfamo and his wife, Christina of Queensbury and Cara Catalfamo and her fiance, Hilary Catterall of Clifton Park; her grandchildren: Adam, Cody, Alyson, Jeffrey, Jacob, Joseph, Emily and Morgan; her great-grandchildren: Fynn, Mason, Remi and Levi; her siblings: Carol (Jim) Barber of Ballston Spa, Linda (John) Byers of Gloversville and Ann (Donald) Roche of Pittsfield, MA; her sister-in-law, Sandy Byers; her brother-in-law, Larry Turner; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and several lifelong good friends.

A private service will be at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Donald Merrihew for the wonderful care and compassion given to Mary-Lou and her family.

Donations in memory of Mary-Lou may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Angel Names, PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss I will truly miss Mary Lous post on face book every day.My heart felt condolences to her family. God Bless Cliff
Clifford Lewis
September 18, 2021
God love you Mary-Lou. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family. RIP
Mary Lou Plummer
Other
September 18, 2021
My first ever (JTPA) boss. I was 14, and she was so good about teaching me. almost 30 years on, I've thought of her and never forgotten her. RIP <3
Moni
September 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire family. Mary Lou was a true gem and will be missed. May she Rest In Peace
Debbie Martin
September 18, 2021
we go back a long way...she and collen. went to high school together and I most always stopped at her house (because it was on my way home) after school and would stay for a long time. I will miss her and her good morning and night posts.
maryann sexton
Friend
September 17, 2021
Tearful condolences to you Nick, and her other family members on the loss of your beloved wife. Mary Lou was truly an angel and we all share your grief. Love and prayers, Ann Bennett
Christopher Bennett
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results