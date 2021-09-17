Mary-Lou "Meme" Catalfamo

March 3, 1950 - Sept. 15, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Mary-Lou "Meme" Catalfamo, 71, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Born on March 3, 1950 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Mary (Maloney) Byers.

Mary-Lou was a 1969 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Two weeks following her graduation, on July 12, 1969, she married the love of her life, Nicholas Catalfamo, Sr.

Mary-Lou had a busy life with her family at the center. While working for CWI, she was a full-time mom and a Den Mother for her sons, Pack 56 Cub Scout. After her retirement, Mary-Lou devoted her time to her family and the many children she took under her wing. For several years, one could hear the laughter of children running through her home. Mary-Lou also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Nicholas and bowling in leagues, where she made many friends. Mary-Lou loved holiday parties and the fun filled get togethers with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Susan Catalfamo, her grandchildren Alex and Alexis, her brother, Arthur Byers and her sisters, Noele Harvey, Judith Thomas and Colleen Turner.

Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Nicholas Catalfamo, Sr. of Queensbury; her four children: Nicholas Catalfamo, II of Northville, Edward Catalfamo and his wife, Deborah of Fort Mohave, AZ, Eric Catalfamo and his wife, Christina of Queensbury and Cara Catalfamo and her fiance, Hilary Catterall of Clifton Park; her grandchildren: Adam, Cody, Alyson, Jeffrey, Jacob, Joseph, Emily and Morgan; her great-grandchildren: Fynn, Mason, Remi and Levi; her siblings: Carol (Jim) Barber of Ballston Spa, Linda (John) Byers of Gloversville and Ann (Donald) Roche of Pittsfield, MA; her sister-in-law, Sandy Byers; her brother-in-law, Larry Turner; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and several lifelong good friends.

A private service will be at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Donald Merrihew for the wonderful care and compassion given to Mary-Lou and her family.

Donations in memory of Mary-Lou may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Angel Names, PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

