Mary M. Stevens

May 18, 1924 - Sept. 20, 2020

WATERTOWN, NY - Mary M. Stevens, 96, originally from Chaumont, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Mary was born on May 18, 1924, Mary Mattie Fleming, in Watertown to the late Carl and Hildred Mills-Fleming. She married Harlow Stevens. Harlow passed away on January 3, 2003. Mary and Harlow operated a dairy farm on the Carthage-Naumberg Road, enjoyed summers at their cottage on Lake Bonaparte, and Mary was employed with Agway and Farney Lumber Company of Carthage.

Mary was a member of the Champion Methodist Church and the Methodist Women's Organization. She was an avid quilter, creating quilts for family members, and enjoyed cooking and family celebrations around her table.

Mary is survived by her sons: Gordon (Lorrie) Stevens and Richard (Jean) Stevens, both of Fort Myers, FL, and Thomas (Peg) Stevens of Chaumont; a sister, Margaret Bertram, Ellisburg, eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, Mary is predeceased by a daughter, Connie Stevens and her brothers Frederick and Gordon Fleming.

Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no services at this time. A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com. Donations may be to the Champion United Methodist Church, 20336 County Route 47, Carthage, NY 13619.