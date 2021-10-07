Mary A. Neil

June 19, 1930 - Oct. 5, 2021

SALEM - Mary A. Neil, 91, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Washington Center in Argyle.

Born in Plattsburgh June 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Cephas and Lillian (Granger) Baker.

Mary owned and operated Neil's News and Variety Store in Salem. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Salem where she was one of the first Eucharistic Ministers. Mary was also an organizer and member of the first Parish Council.

She was a charter member of the Salem Rescue Squad, a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and a 4-H Leader for several years and served as the Chairperson of the Salem Park & Parking. Mary was also a member of the Adirondack Traveler in Glens Falls, the Marble Valley Gallivanters in Rutland, VT and a volunteer for the excursion railroad between Salem and Shushan.

Mary enjoyed traveling, camping in the motor home she and her husband John owned, sewing and various other crafts.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by a son, Michael Neil; siblings, Charles Baker John Baker, Helena Waldron, Dorothy Severance and Elizabeth Pratt.

Mary is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, John B. Neil who she married April 25, 1949; her children: Linda (Andy) Caruso of Lake George, Jeanne (Alan) Klein of Mesa, AZ, Jonathan (Sue) Neil of Shushan and Debi (late Edward) Woroby of Salem; a sister, Lillian Cleveland; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

