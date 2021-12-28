Menu
Mary Sheila O'Donnell
FUNERAL HOME
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels - Brighton
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY

Mary Sheila O'Donnell

ROCHESTER - Mary Sheila O'Donnell 83 of Rochester, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was born in West Granville NY, but spent most of her life in the Rochester, NY area. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Roach) O'Donnell.

Sheila was predeceased by her sister, Nancy O'Donnell Rathbun; niece, Katherine O'Donnell; and two nephews, Michael Rathbun and Mark Rathbun. She is survived by her loving brother, John O'Donnell, Seekonk, MA; also surviving are her nieces: Ellen Rathbun and Erin Terrien; nephews: Mathew Rathbun, Richard Rathbun, Christopher O'Donnell, Timothy O'Donnell, Patrick O'Donnell, Dr. John O'Donnell, Jr., and Casey O'Donnell; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Sheila graduated from SUNY Albany with a focus on Library Science and spent her entire career working at the Rochester Public Library. She was an avid Bridge player, gardener, photographer, cat lover and was part of the Bell Choir at St. Mary's and St. Paul's. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Anthony Funeral Chapel, 2305 Monroe Ave. and a burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in West Granville, NY on December 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Cemetery
West Granville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels - Brighton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
