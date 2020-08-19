Mary P. Dunham

GLENS FALLS – Mary P. Dunham, 85, of Gage Ave., went to dwell in the House of the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Norbert Gallagher.

She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School located in Troy and worked for WSWHWE BOCES as a teacher assistant for 20 years and a volunteer with the Senior Companion Program.

Mary was a communicant of St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort for many years and St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls for more than ten years.

Mary's biggest enjoyment in life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Moreau Community Center in the town of Moreau and took pleasure in going on many of their trips. Mary also liked garage sales, horse racing, figure skating, the Opera and the ballet.

Besides her parents and several brothers and sisters, she was predeceased by a beloved daughter, Tina, who passed away on May 23, 1973 and her husband, Robert Dunham.

Survivors include her sons, Robert T. Dunham of Florida, Russell Dunham of Glens Falls, Richard Dunham of Gansevoort, Randy Dunham and his wife, Corinne and their children, Caleb, Cyril, Rachel and Chad, all of Rochester, also, her granddaughter in law, Alex, her son, Ronald Dunham and his wife, Cristeen and their children, Brodie, Bradlie and Tina, all of North Carolina, Ryan Dunham and his children, Justin Ryan Dunham and Kaitlyn Dunham, all of Johnstown; and her two brothers, Bryan and David Gallagher, both of Troy.

Friends may call on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at St. Therese's Chapel in Gansevoort.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., following the calling hour, on Saturday at St. Therese's Chapel in Gansevoort.The Rite of Committal will follow at the Gansevoort Cemetery, where Mary will be laid to rest next to Robert and their daughter, Tina.

A special thank you to Barb Powhida, her "other daughter", for her kindness and friendship, down through the years and the many enjoyable trips on the Dial-A-Bus.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Association of the Deaf and Hearing Impaired, 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

