Mary A. Saunders

Aug. 26, 1936 - Feb. 22, 2021

SALEM - Mary A. Saunders, 84 of Salem, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville. Mary was born in Salem August 26, 1936 the daughter of the late William and Nancy (McNaughton) Welsh.

She attended Salem Washington Academy and had worked for C.A. Baltz and also C.B. Sports in Salem as a seamstress from the age of 16 until the company closed.

Mary loved the elderly in the community and would often be seen helping them when needed.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her two husbands, Robert Connors and Wayne Saunders; sister, Dorothy Macksey; brother, Leonard "Coke" Welsh; son-in-law, Myles Reilly.

Mary is survived by her children: Debra Reilly of Salem, Dean Connors of Fredericksburg, VA and Diane Worthen of Cambridge; also survived by her grandchildren: Ian Reilly, Brendan Reilly, Saraya Worthen and Connor Worthen; great grandchildren: Alexis Vaughan, Myles Reilly, Aaron Robison and Levi Dyke; a niece, Nancy (Brian) McLucas of Greenwich.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.