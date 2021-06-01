Mary Lou Whelden Schafer

Sept. 1, 1928 - May 28, 2021

EASTON - Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Mary Lou Whelden Schafer, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the age of 92. Mary Lou was a lifelong resident of Easton, NY until a long-term illness afflicted her everyday life, and she moved to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Carlisle, NY.

Born on September 1, 1928, Mary Lou was the daughter of Marshall Francis Whelden Sr. and Bessie Stewart of Easton, NY, where she grew up with her brother, Marshall Jr., at the Elm View family farm. Mary Lou attended grade school at the one room schoolhouse in Jackson, NY, and then graduated from Greenwich High School in 1946. After high school, she attended Cosmetology and Hairdressing School in Camden, NJ, where she graduated from and received her Hairdressing license in 1947.

She married the love of her life, the late Frederick "Freddie" P. Schafer III on October 4, 1947. Freddie and Mary Lou bought their own farm in Easton where they lived together for 63 years and raised 8 children. Mary Lou's life revolved around her family, and although there were many, she was able to create and maintain special bonds with each any every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Many Easton and Greenwich residents may remember Mary Lou as their family's hairdresser, as she ran her "shop" in her home for 36 years. She was also a Town of Easton Election Inspector for nearly 50 years and a member of the Bottksill Baptist Church in Greenwich for 75 years. Mary Lou was also a local historian, as she inherited records and pictures of Easton, NY from her mother and continued to update and maintain them. Later in life, Mary Lou enjoyed taking trips to the Pines and Amish Country, working on her flower beds, and attending her grandchildren's various activities and sporting events.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, brother, husband and grandson, Zachary Tillapaugh.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Phillip (Kimberly) Schafer, Cynthia (Charles) Decker, Leith (Ann) Schafer, David (Sherida) Schafer, Mary (Stuart) Tillapaugh, Frederick "Fred" P. Schafer IV, Sally (Mark) Graziano, and Thor Schafer; her grandchildren: Shelton (Jessica) Schafer, Bebbyn (Zachary) Alford, Cullen (Bradleigh) Schafer, Brandon (Ashley) Schafer, Garrett (Ashley) Schafer, Meghan Tillapaugh (Derek Herringshaw), Abigail (Matthew) Moore, Hannah (Leonard) Coons, Madlyn Schafer, Delaney Schafer, Rebbekka Graziano and Whelden Graziano; and her great-grandchildren Logan, Rowyn and Weston Schafer, Gates and Sullivan Alford, Elwood, Isla and Gordon Schafer, Claire, Harper and Luke Schafer, Isabella and Emma Schafer, Everett and Silas Moore, and Roslyn Coons; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and neighboring Easton families she loved dearly.

Calling hours will be held at Flynn Brothers Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 on Wednesday June 2nd from 6PM-8PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3rd at 3PM at the Bottskill Baptist Church, 26 Church St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Pastor Sandra Spaulding officiating. Guests attending church services are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, including masks if unvaccinated and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bottskill Baptist Church.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.