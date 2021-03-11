Mary R. Skellie

Aug. 9, 1930 - Mar. 8, 2021

GREENWICH - Mary R. Skellie, 90, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a long illness. She was born August 9, 1930 in Greenwich, NY to the late Samuel and Evelyn (Dumas) Nolan.

Mary was a former employee of Dunbarton Linen and Thread Co. Most recently she would provide private home care for the elderly. Mary was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going shopping and lunch with her daughter's. She loved to sit on her porch and chat with her neighbors.

A special thank you to neighbors Pat and Jill Morris and Jeanne Jordan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Loris J. Skellie, Sr.; son Paul Skellie; stepson Loris "Jim" Skellie, Jr. and stepdaughter Lorraine Weatherwax; brothers: William "Sonny" Nolan, Francis Nolan, Gary Nolan, Samuel, and Charles Nolan; sisters: Hazel Karp, Rose McCann, Evelyn O'Donnell, and Catherine Martindale; great-grandson Lee Howe; and great-granddaughter Autumn Weatherwax.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children: Art Almy and his wife Tammy of Hadley, Rosemary Curtis and her husband Tom of Argyle, and Paula Liddell and her husband Ed of Easton; brother George Nolan of Middle Falls; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed and forever will remain in our hearts.

Mary requested no calling hours. She would like everyone to remember the good times everyone had with her. "Remember me, not as I am now, but as I used to be, and I will remember you with a smile".

Burial will be held at a later date in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Greenwich, NY.

Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way can make donation's in her name to Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Schenectady, NY, or the American Heart Association, Northeastern Area, 440 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Granville Center for the excellent care they gave mom.

