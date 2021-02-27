Mary Katherine Spring

Dec. 16, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2021

INDIAN LAKE - Mary Katherine Spring, 73, of Indian Lake, NY, passed away Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Born on December 16, 1947 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late LaDue and Janet (Farrell) Spring.

She was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School. She retired from NYS OPWDD in 2010.

Throughout her life she enjoyed jet skiing, being on Indian Lake, downhill skiing, shoe shopping and greeting special friends at the families Adirondack Trail Motel. Above all, she most enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Nathan and her daughter-in-law, Darlene Kullman of Indian Lake; her stepdaughter, Tammy St. Louis of Clifton Park; and her beloved granddaughter, Arianna Kullman; also survived by many beloved cousins and extended family members.

In keeping with Mary K's wishes there are no calling hours scheduled. We will have a graveside service in the spring along with a Celebration of her life to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mary K's memory to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com