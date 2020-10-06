Mary Springer

Mar. 24, 1925 - Oct. 2, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Mary has joined her loving husband Buzzy in heaven. She passed peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, at age 95 in her sleep at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau where she enjoyed many happy days

She was born on March 24, 1925 in Brewer, Maine to Michael and Theresa "Tess" Gormely.

Mom and Dad were married August 22, 1947 in Bangor, Maine. They had three children: Vaughn (Skip) Springer Jr., Sue Anne Springer, and Elizabeth (Betsy) McLaughlin, significant other, Sean MacDonald; five grandchildren: Brett Springer, wife Tammy of Lake Mills, Wl, Peter Springer, significant other, Rhonda Williamson, Lindsey Gullborg, husband Evan, Gary McGuffin, wife Angie of Wake Forest, NC, and Riley McLaughlin; She also has six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Mary leaves her brothers in-law: Ronald Springer, wife Georgia of Rotterdam, NY and Lawrence Springer of Bangor, Maine; her sisters in-law: Lorraine MacDonald of Derry, NH, and Helen Yerxa, of Madison, Maine. Mary also has many nieces and nephews. She will miss her special "Texas" Cousin Louise and all the fun they had together.

She is predeceased by her husband, Vaughn (Buzz) Springer, Sr.; her parents, Michael and Theresa (Long) Gormely, in-laws Kenneth and Violet (Neal) Springer, Three older brothers: Col. John Gormely and his wife Noreen, Jim Gormely and his wife Jenny, and Bud Gormely and his wife June; Her younger sister Theresa Myers. Also, her brothers in-law: Ralph Springer and Jerry Yerxa, her sister in-law Donna Russell and her husband Richard.

Our family grew up in South Glens Falls while Mom worked at New York Telephone for 35 years. Mary taught many telephone operators until her retirement in 1985. She was very active in the Telephone Pioneers (Vice President), AARP Chapter 1274 (past President Board of Directors), Moreau Community Center, Historic Society of Moreau, American Legion Auxiliary, the Rosary Altar Society at St. Michael's Catholic Church and of course the Red Hat Society.

Mary was a people person and loved to socialize. The list of good friends and acquaintances would fill the page. She enjoyed a cold beer or two, dancing to big band music, and lobster. Mom had class and style. Fine china and crystal were standard for our Sunday dinners. She loved to travel and took several cruises over the years. She was proud to tell you "I'm Irish" and enjoyed seeing the Red Sox win the World Series.

We would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at the Home of the Good Shepherd. She knew how much you loved her, and she loved you back. Thank you to Mary's hospice nurses: Alice, Jim, Annie, and Donna who provided comfort and care during these difficult times. Also, Dr. Madison Zuis helped Mary live a long, happy life.

Calling hours will take place from 4pm - 6pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St, South Glens Falls. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required.

A funeral mass will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11a.m, officiated by Father Liam Condon, followed by Rite of Committal at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery where she will join her husband Buzz as they dance on the clouds to "their song" Sentimental Jorney.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary can be made to our local Veterans who so proudly served our country, or one of our local nursing homes; as Mary loved to spread cheer to those who needed some sunshine.

To view Mary's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.