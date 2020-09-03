Mary T. Robillard

March 14, 1927 - Aug. 30, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Mary T. Robillard, 93, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at The Pines at Glens Falls.

Born March 14, 1927, she was the daughter of Boleslaw and Lokadia Jakubowski Tyminski.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Mary worked at Herculesiba Geigy, retiring after 42 years of service.

Mary was married on May 25, 1947, to Arthur "Pete" Robillard Jr., until his death on Aug. 30, 1995. She went to be with her husband in heaven on the 25th anniversary of his passing.

All who knew Mary, knew her love of shopping, working in her yard gardening and her extensive glassware and egg cup collection. Mary also loved going to Polish dances, enjoying Polish music and Polish food.

In addition to her husband, Pete, Mary is predeceased by her parents, as well as several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

Mary is survived by her sons: James Robillard and Paul (Lauri) Robillard; a sister, Ann Nolan; a brother-in-law, Roland Robillard; sister-in-law, Rita Dewey; grandchildren: Kimberly (David) Orr, Andrew (Jan) Robillard, Michael Robillard, Rachel Robillard, and Russell (Heather) Combs; as well as several great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Home of the Good Shepherd and also at The Pines for their care over the last several months, as well as special friends, Gary and Liz Roberts for their friendship and support for many years.

At the convenience of the family, services will be private.

A private graveside ceremony will take place at Southside Cemetery, where Mary will be laid to rest with her husband.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.