Mary E. Van Schaick

Dec. 27, 1933 - Mar. 25, 2021

GREENWICH - Mary E. Van Schaick, 87, loving wife, and mother of Greenwich passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was born December 27, 1933, she was the youngest of three children born to Thomas and Eunice (O'Donnell) Sherin.

Mary graduated from St. Peter's Nursing School in 1954. She worked for most of her professional life as a Registered Nurse at many of our area hospitals and as a Public Health Nurse for Washington County. She married Richard K. Van Schaick of Coxsackie on April 30, 1955. After raising their five children, Richard and Mary opened Derrick's Gift Shop in Greenwich. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Van Schaick; and brothers: William, and John Sherin.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherin Murphy and her husband Michael and their two children: Brigid of Warrenton, VA and Timothy and his wife Katie of Washington, DC; daughter, Susan Saint Laurent of Greenwich, NY; and her son, Thomas Saint Laurent of New York, NY; son, Thomas Van Schaick of Greenwich; daughter, Patricia Van Schaick of North Wales, PA; and son, Michael Van Schaick and his wife Debbie of Clifton Park, NY; and son Josh Machorro. Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Hill St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Patrick Butler officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Greenwich.

The family suggests memorials in her name be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.

