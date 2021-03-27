Menu
Mary E. Van Schaick
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave. Ext.
Schuylerville, NY

Mary E. Van Schaick

Dec. 27, 1933 - Mar. 25, 2021

GREENWICH - Mary E. Van Schaick, 87, loving wife, and mother of Greenwich passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home. She was born December 27, 1933, she was the youngest of three children born to Thomas and Eunice (O'Donnell) Sherin.

Mary graduated from St. Peter's Nursing School in 1954. She worked for most of her professional life as a Registered Nurse at many of our area hospitals and as a Public Health Nurse for Washington County. She married Richard K. Van Schaick of Coxsackie on April 30, 1955. After raising their five children, Richard and Mary opened Derrick's Gift Shop in Greenwich. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Van Schaick; and brothers: William, and John Sherin.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherin Murphy and her husband Michael and their two children: Brigid of Warrenton, VA and Timothy and his wife Katie of Washington, DC; daughter, Susan Saint Laurent of Greenwich, NY; and her son, Thomas Saint Laurent of New York, NY; son, Thomas Van Schaick of Greenwich; daughter, Patricia Van Schaick of North Wales, PA; and son, Michael Van Schaick and his wife Debbie of Clifton Park, NY; and son Josh Machorro. Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Hill St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Patrick Butler officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Greenwich.

The family suggests memorials in her name be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
St Peter´s School of Nursing-RN Mary E. Sherin aka Mary Van Schaick
Susan VanSchaickSaintLaurent
March 21, 2022
So very sorry for the loss of Aunt Mary so many fond memories of her we will hold dearly in our hearts Kimberly Glasheen John Dorsey and Judith Glasheen
Kimberly Glasheen
Family
March 30, 2021
Mary Elizabeth Sherin Van Schaick Regent-Catholic Daughters of America-St. Joseph´s Roman Catholic Church, Won the NYS Catholic Daughters of America yearbook design contest. Taught CCD, Co-organizer of young peoples´ live rosary-St. Joseph´s RC, Early volunteer Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, Founding member of the Battenkill Art League, Earlier in life won numerous American Legion Poppy Poster contests. Co-operated a lifestyle, gift boutique, art gallery: Derrick´s of Greenwich. Graduating Class of 1954-St. Peter´s School of Nursing-Registered Nurse. Mary was a dedicated nurse and covered many nursing disciplines as she worked the floors of St. Joseph´s Hospital, Syracuse, NY, Ellis Hospital-Schenectady,NY, Mary McClellan Hospital, Charge nurse-Skilled Nursing Facility, Cambridge, NY, Saratoga Hospital, St. Peter´s Hospital-Albany, NY, Private duty nurse, Washington County Public Health Nurse.
Susan
March 29, 2021
My prayers to all your family. I will truly miss my aunt ,but I know she is with her brothers and husband talking about us all.My she Rest In Peace knowing she did everything perfectly here on this earth.
Mike Sherin
March 27, 2021
