Mary E. Winslow

April 8, 1961 - Sept. 29, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Mary E. Winslow, 60, of Minnesota Ave., passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 29, 2021 at Glens Falls hospital with her loving family at her side.

Born on April 8, 1961 in Southington, CT, she was the daughter of the Evelyn (Stark) Keays and the late Richard Keays.

She met the love of her life, Bradley Winslow, in the halls of Corinth Central School in the 8th grade and they have been together since. They were married on September 10, 1976 in Hudson Falls.

Mary enjoyed being a bartender at various establishments throughout the years, many of them at O'Malley's Log Grill in South Glens Falls.

She enjoyed laying in the sun, either at her poolside or at the beach. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her daughter in Florida. She also loved her dogs, Maxine, Sassy and Sunshine.

Mary was predeceased by her father; a sister, Rose Gillintine and her dear friend who she loved as a father, Mike O'Malley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Bradley Winslow; their daughter, Charity (James) Baker of Paisley, FL; her mother, Evelyn Keays of Glens Falls; siblings: Louann (Steve) Rice of Queensbury, Penny (Pierre) Delvaux, James (Mary) Mallory of Wilton and Raymond (Nancy) Mallory of Ocklawaha, FL; several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Mary's wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at The William J. Varney Post 862, 821 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

