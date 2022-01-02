MaryAnne McCarty

GLENS FALLS - MaryAnne McCarty, 61, a former resident of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Washington Center, Argyle, NY.

Her only survivor is her sister, BettyLou McCarty of Glens Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Glens Falls Salvation Army Facility, 37 Broad Street, Glens Falls.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the service on Wednesday at the Glens Falls Salvation Army.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the sister, by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.