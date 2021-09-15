MaryBeth Leveling

HEBRON, NY - We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, MaryBeth Leveling (nee Hartmann), 71, of Granville, NY, on September 8, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

MaryBeth was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and wife who always put her family first; her favorite times were holidays spent with as many kids and grandkids as we could possibly squeeze into one home, especially Christmas. She was very generous, not only with us, but also with the many charities and causes she supported; over her lifetime, she volunteered at churches, schools, soup kitchens, Girl Scouts, and as a tax return counselor for low-income and elderly families. Her Catholic faith was very important and comforting to her, and she truly lived a life of service to others.

Our mom was an expert gardener who knew more about plants, flowers, and bugs than anyone we knew. She also loved animals, antiques, bad sci-fi / horror movies, going out to eat and trying new foods, Corvette and motorcycle rides with her husband, reading, and traveling to see her kids and grandkids (even visiting Africa twice). We will miss so many things about her, including her spaghetti and meatballs.

MaryBeth is survived by Carl, her husband of 38 years; her children: Jennifer (Andy) Mayfield, Joanna, Marybeth (Brendan Sowerby), and Brendan (Corinne) McKeever; as well as 12 grandchildren: her sister, MaryJo (Frank) Artura; her niece, Jacqueline; nephew, Joseph and grandniece, Gianna; and many other family members, friends, and pets. MaryBeth was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret Hartmann of Plainview, NY, and her first husband and children's father, Thomas McKeever.

A memorial service will be held at St. Pius X in Plainview, NY, on April 18, 2022. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in MaryBeth's memory to North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, NY, where our family adopted many pets over the years, or High Peaks Hospice in Glens Falls, NY.

