MaryBeth Leveling
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 18 2022
St. Pius X
MaryBeth Leveling

HEBRON, NY - We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, MaryBeth Leveling (nee Hartmann), 71, of Granville, NY, on September 8, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

MaryBeth was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and wife who always put her family first; her favorite times were holidays spent with as many kids and grandkids as we could possibly squeeze into one home, especially Christmas. She was very generous, not only with us, but also with the many charities and causes she supported; over her lifetime, she volunteered at churches, schools, soup kitchens, Girl Scouts, and as a tax return counselor for low-income and elderly families. Her Catholic faith was very important and comforting to her, and she truly lived a life of service to others.

Our mom was an expert gardener who knew more about plants, flowers, and bugs than anyone we knew. She also loved animals, antiques, bad sci-fi / horror movies, going out to eat and trying new foods, Corvette and motorcycle rides with her husband, reading, and traveling to see her kids and grandkids (even visiting Africa twice). We will miss so many things about her, including her spaghetti and meatballs.

MaryBeth is survived by Carl, her husband of 38 years; her children: Jennifer (Andy) Mayfield, Joanna, Marybeth (Brendan Sowerby), and Brendan (Corinne) McKeever; as well as 12 grandchildren: her sister, MaryJo (Frank) Artura; her niece, Jacqueline; nephew, Joseph and grandniece, Gianna; and many other family members, friends, and pets. MaryBeth was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret Hartmann of Plainview, NY, and her first husband and children's father, Thomas McKeever.

A memorial service will be held at St. Pius X in Plainview, NY, on April 18, 2022. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in MaryBeth's memory to North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, NY, where our family adopted many pets over the years, or High Peaks Hospice in Glens Falls, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Memorial service
St. Pius X
Plainview, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Nancy, Jim,Jamie Callari
September 15, 2021
We will miss our beloved Aunt Marybeth. She always made us laugh and smile. She was full of love . We enjoyed going for Chinese food when we visited. We loved her beautiful gardens and cute emails about animals . With love and prayers Paul and Patty and Family
Paul and Patty and Family
Family
September 15, 2021
So Sorry for your loss.We enjoyed many dinners out with Carl and Mary Beth over the years .Her Strong Faith in the Lord Jesus always shone through !
Mary & Mortimer Keane
Friend
September 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Carl and your family during this time. Mary Beth was a wonderful person and friend and will be greatly missed. God bless her.
Craig Aiken
September 14, 2021
