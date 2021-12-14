Maude P. Ostrander

Jan. 16, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Maude P. Ostrander, 91, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness with her daughter at her side.

Born January 16, 1930 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Eva (Kenyon) Baker.

On August 6, 1950 she married the love of her life, Donald Ostrander. She retired from The Toy Works, Inc. in 2005 to help care for her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping and taking car rides with her daughter. Maude was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She left her family to cherish many wonderful memories.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Donald Ostrander; her son Gary Ostrander; her grandson Gary Ostrander II; her brothers George and Claude Baker; and her sisters Martha Beadnell and Doris Olden.

Survivors include her daughter Nancy Reed; grandson Chad (Sheryl) Reed; grand daughters: Rachelle (Jason) Perry, Shannon (John) Smith, Renee (Chad) Armstrong, Charlotte (Paul) Hill; great-grandchildren: Zachary (Chelsea) Reed, Jordynn Perry, James Perry, Anthony Perry Kayla (Johnathan) Perry, Jason (Kristene) Perry Jr., Ashlynn Smith, Tyler Smith, Jacob Armstrong, Shelby Armstrong, Gary Hill, and Grady Hill; great-great-granddaughter Riley Armstrong; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association at Pine West Plaza, Building 3, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Calling hours will commence Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Maude will be laid to rest with her husband immediately following at Warrensburg Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.