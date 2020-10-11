Maureen S. "Moe" O'Sullivan

Aug. 7, 1967 - Oct. 7, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Maureen S. "Moe" O'Sullivan, 53, of Victory Court, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Maureen was born August 7, 1967 in West Islip. After moving to Glens Falls with her family, she attended and graduated Glens Falls High School in 1985 and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1989 at Mt. Saint Vincent's College in Yonkers. Maureen met the love of her life, Dan, while attending College. They married on May 7, 1994 and lived a life of adventure. After spending 7 years together in Yonkers, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas for 12 years, where they started their family. Maureen and Dan then decided to move back to NY in 2007 to raise their children and to be closer to family. They have resided in Warrensburg for the past 13 years and have built a strong and loving family life for themselves.

Maureen had a magnetic personality and impacted everyone in her path. She cherished the value of family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. The love and devotion she gave to Dan, Meagan and Thomas will live on forever.

Maureen is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Rosemarie Whalen, and her father-in-law Thomas O'Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Daniel J. O'Sullivan and their two children: Meagan and Thomas O'Sullivan; and their two dogs: Sully and Teddy; her brother, Edward Whalen and wife, Anita of Trophy Club, Texas and their children Matthew and Zachary; her sister, Arleen Girard and Significant Other, Robert Sharrer of Queensbury and her son Joseph Girard III; her sister, Janine Becker and husband Brian of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts and their children Karsten, Molly and Ty. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Nora O'Sullivan of Yonkers; brother-in-law, Richard O'Sullivan and wife Mary of Yonkers and their children Sean and Brendan; her sister-in-law, Margaret O'Sullivan and husband Brian Lavery of Yonkers and their children Taylor and Morgan.

Friends may call on Maureen's family from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Wednesday, at St. Cecilia's RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.

Maureen's family would like to send their appreciation to the CR Wood Cancer Center, High Peaks Hospice and the many family and friends who have reached out to them during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the South Glens Falls Dance Marathon.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.