Mavis J. (Dunkley) Miller

June 30, 1924 - Oct. 23, 2020

NORTH CREEK - Mavis J. (Dunkley) Miller, 96, of North Creek, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

Mavis was born in Hadley, NY on June 30, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Myron and Kate (Russell) Harrington. When Mavis was three, they moved to Bakers Mills where Mavis grew up working with her parents as they took in hunters, fishermen and road workers in their large home on the farm. She made her first loaf of bread at age seven and spent her life perfecting her baking, cooking and hospitality skills, making friends easily and often counseling those who needed a lift of spirit.

She met the first love of her life, Don Dunkley, on her walk of three miles to school, and they married on December 8, 1941. They lived their life in the Bakers Mills – Sodom area, raising three children. Don and Mavis opened their home to many boarders and those needing care. After 45 years of marriage Don died unexpectedly and Mavis continued her 37 year career as an Avon representative. Mavis was active in the Johnsburg community, delivering Meals on Wheels for 34 years, beginning with her first love, Don, and continuing with her second love, Joseph "Ben" Miller, to whom she was married for 29 years until her passing.

In addition to her first love, Don, and her parents, Mavis is predeceased by her sister, Doris and brothers: Harold and Nathan and step-son John Miller. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Jarvis D. Dunkley and his wife Anne of Olmstedville, Cheryl A. Dunkley West and her husband Alan of Queensbury, Bruce W. Dunkley and his wife Karen of North Creek, step-son David Miller and his wife Paula of Stillwater, OK, 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, as well as her sisters: Avis Hitchcock and Fawn Derby and brother Myron "Otis" Harrington.

Due to the pandemic there will be no public calling hours.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg with Rev. Ron Allen of the Sodom Community Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in the memory of Mavis be forwarded to the Sodom Community Church c/o Jane Nevins 2850 State Route 8 North Creek, NY 12853 or the American Heart Association.

