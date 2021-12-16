Maxwell A. Traver, Jr.

March 16, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE - Maxwell A. Traver, Jr., 75, passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday evening, December 13, 2021, with his loving wife by his side following a brief illness.

He was born on March 16, 1946, in Saratoga Springs to Maxwell A. Traver, Sr. and Marjorie (Alber) Traver. He was a 1964 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1967–1970.

Max had been employed for many years as a Lab Technician at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls prior to his retirement.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His enjoyments included hunting, fishing, and all outdoor sports with his son Sam. He was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862, Lake Luzerne.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Joyce; stepson, Karl and his brother-in-law, Larry Bovee.

Survivors include his wife Sherry (Marcoux) Traver; his sister, Marge Bovee; his sons: Sam (Tracie) Wendell, Max Traver; sister-in-law, Maria Brown; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home.

Private graveside services will be conducted in the spring at Luzerne Cemetery.

Max's family would like to thank the staff of Glens Falls Hospital, Tower 5, for their care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Max's memory may be directed to a charity of one's choice.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.